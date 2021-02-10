Daily Search Forum Recap: February 10, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Page Experience Appearance Filter In Performance Report
It looks like Google is preparing to upgrade the performance report within Google Search Console to show a page experience appearance filter. JR Oakes noticed it in the source code of the Search Console report. I assume we will be able to use this to how when the label or indicator shows in the search results?
- Microsoft Bing: 15% Of Searches Are Misspelled So Speller100 To The Rescue
Microsoft posted on its research blog that is has launched Speller100, spelling correction models, to help Microsoft Bing Search do better at spelling corrections. Microsoft said 15% "about 15% of queries submitted by customers have misspellings" so this is needed.
- Bing Search Recommends Queries & Sites Based On Activity & What's Popular
Bing is now recommending additional search queries to try out and websites to check out based on your activity and what's popular. I am not sure how new this is but this was pointed out to me by @NFG946 on Twitter.
- Google Search Prefers To Neutralize The Effect Of Spam
Ever since Penguin 4.0, we know Google preferred to ignore bad links versus penalize those bad links. Well, that applies to other search spam as well. Google's John Mueller said the other day on Twitter that "if we can neutralize the effect of bad links, that's enough; there's no need to remove the site completely from search then."
- Google Local Pack Labeling Coworking Office Spaces
Google is now labeling some businesses that are in coworking office spaces with that label in the local pack search results. I am not 100% if this is new, but Sarah Blocksidge spotted it and posted a screen shot of this in action.
- Google Search Hiding Featured Snippet Label?
For the past week or so, for some queries, it seems like Google is hiding the featured snippet label in the search results. A search for [avocado scrub] shows one example of this but there are others. I asked Google about this via Twitter twice but have not heard back. I assumed it was a bug but I am not sure.
- Google Austin's New Building Underway
A few years ago Google got approval to build a new building in Austin, it had a unique design like this article says. Well, it seems to be well underway now. Here are photos from Instagram of it fro
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- The results for News aren't hidden, or is there any "dark pattern" here nor anything the Search team would do like this. There's a big giant section of the main search result not shown in your scree, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google officially displays years in business in local pack
- Quest for more coverage: Making a case for larger exports from Google Search Console’s Coverage reporting
- Google hiding addresses in local pack and should you write meta descriptions: Tuesday’s daily brief
- Google’s updated phrase match simplifies keywords and worries advertisers
Other Great Search Stories:
