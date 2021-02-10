Google Search Hiding Featured Snippet Label?

For the past week or so, for some queries, it seems like Google is hiding the featured snippet label in the search results. A search for [avocado scrub] shows one example of this but there are others.

I asked Google about this via Twitter twice but have not heard back. I assumed it was a bug but I am not sure.

Here it shows missing:

Here is another browser, I see the label:

Same query but different snippet and this snippet has the label, the other one does not.

There is a huge thread on Twitter, started by Brian Freiesleben, with a lot of people seeing other examples of the label not showing up.

I am not sure if this is a bug or a "feature." Maybe the first example is really not a featured snippet?

