Google Search Hiding Featured Snippet Label?

Feb 10, 2021
For the past week or so, for some queries, it seems like Google is hiding the featured snippet label in the search results. A search for [avocado scrub] shows one example of this but there are others.

I asked Google about this via Twitter twice but have not heard back. I assumed it was a bug but I am not sure.

Here it shows missing:

click for full size

Here is another browser, I see the label:

click for full size

Same query but different snippet and this snippet has the label, the other one does not.

There is a huge thread on Twitter, started by Brian Freiesleben, with a lot of people seeing other examples of the label not showing up.

I am not sure if this is a bug or a "feature." Maybe the first example is really not a featured snippet?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

