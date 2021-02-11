Toy Monkey Dangres Ju Visits The GooglePlex

This made me smile when I saw it, so I am sharing it here. A toy monkey, I think named Dangres Ju, who seems to have an active Instagram account (with few followers) posts photos of the monkey at various places. Here is the monkey at the GooglePlex, Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

The monkey is sitting on a Google colored bollard. He wrote on Instagram "Toured the Google Campus today and made a friend 🐒 ."

