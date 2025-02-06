Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Updated Google quality raters guidelines warns about recipe bloggers adding too much fluff and requiring too much scrolling to find the recipe. Google Ads now looks at the user experience of the landing page and will show less ads that have bad experience. Google says don't update the lastmod date when you only change the footer's copyright date. Google's Gary Illyes says focus on originality for 2025. ChatGPT Search is open even without an account, Google expanded Gemini 2.0 to all and Microsoft is giving Think Deeper with Copilot for free.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Guidelines Warns Of Significant Scrolling On Recipe Blogs
    Another update in the revised Google Quality Raters Guidelines that was updated on January 23rd was that they added a section for recipe sites and said that requiring "significant scrolling" or making it hard to find the jump to recipe button is not a good thing.
  • Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience
    Google has announced it made some updates to its ad quality where it now takes into account better measurements for understanding the user navigation experience and if that user will or will not be happy with the ad landing page.
  • Google's Gary Illyes: Focus On Originality In 2025
    Gary Illyes from Google reportedly said at event the other day that it is important for us to focus on originality in the coming year. "Originality is something we're going to be focusing on this year. That's going to be important," is how he was quoted.
  • Google: Don't Update Lastmod Date With Copyright Date Changes
    Gary Illyes from Google ranted on Bluesky about folks updating the lastmod date in their sitemap files when all they have changed was the date in their footers copyright line from 2024 to 2025. Gary said, don't do it, it is not enough of a change to the page's content to warrant a lastmod date update.
  • ChatGPT Search More Open; Google Expands Gemini 2.0 & Microsoft Think Deeper in Copilot
    OpenAI announced big news that its ChatGPT Search service is now open and no longer requires a login or an account. It comes the same day that Google expanded access to Gemini 2.0 to all users and where Microsoft said Think Deeper in Copilot is free for all users.
  • Google Lollipop Ceiling Room
    Here is a meeting room at the Google office in Korea. The ceiling looks like it has multicolored lollipops across it. I am not sure why but it does.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Guidelines Warns Of Significant Scrolling On Recipe Blogs

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Update Takes Into Account Quality Of User Navigation Experience

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Gary Illyes: Focus On Originality In 2025

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Don't Update Lastmod Date With Copyright Date Changes

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT Search More Open; Google Expands Gemini 2.0 & Microsoft Think Deeper in Copilot

Feb 6, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Guidelines Warns Of Significant Scrolling On Recipe Blogs

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.