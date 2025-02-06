Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Updated Google quality raters guidelines warns about recipe bloggers adding too much fluff and requiring too much scrolling to find the recipe. Google Ads now looks at the user experience of the landing page and will show less ads that have bad experience. Google says don't update the lastmod date when you only change the footer's copyright date. Google's Gary Illyes says focus on originality for 2025. ChatGPT Search is open even without an account, Google expanded Gemini 2.0 to all and Microsoft is giving Think Deeper with Copilot for free.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Where Are The Missing Data Holes In GA4 That Brands Need?, Search Engine Journal

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.