Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility and chatter over the past 24-hours. Google AI Overviews are seriously hurting click-through rates in the search results. Google AI Overviews are testing detailed comparison modes. Microsoft Advertising launches a bunch of new search ad features in Bing. Google announced earnings and its ad revenues are up but it underperformed in other areas.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.