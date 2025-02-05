Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility and chatter over the past 24-hours. Google AI Overviews are seriously hurting click-through rates in the search results. Google AI Overviews are testing detailed comparison modes. Microsoft Advertising launches a bunch of new search ad features in Bing. Google announced earnings and its ad revenues are up but it underperformed in other areas.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits February 4th & 5th
I am seeing a lot of renewed chatter within the SEO industry of a possible unconfirmed Google search ranking update touching down in the past 24-hours or so. The weird thing is that the tools are not really showing much of a spike in volatility but the chatter seems incredibly high.
-
Google AI Overviews With Detailed Comparison Mode
Google AI Overviews are now able to show super detailed comparison within Google Search. If you search for two very specific models, Google may give you a ton of details directly in the AI Overview.
-
Report: Google AI Overviews Are Killing Click Through Rates
The folks at Seer put together a study looking at how the click-through rates of the Google organic and paid search results are impacted by having AI Overviews on the page. And the short answer is, AI Overviews seem to be hurting the click-through rates in a big way.
-
Microsoft Advertising Lists Performance Max & Feature Updates
Microsoft published its new Microsoft Advertising features that it released over the past month. This goes across Performance Max tools, reporting, new values, targeting, and more.
-
Alphabet Google Ad Revenue Up 10% Again, Hitting $72.5 Billion
Google / Alphabet reported its Q4 2024 earnings last night, where its ad revenue hit $72.46 billion, up 10.6% from last year's quarter of $65.52 billion. Google's revenue was up 12% with $96.47 billion and its profit was up 30.7% to $30.9B. Search revenue specifically was up 12.5% to $54 billion.
-
Two Riding In The Google Bumper Car
Here is a photo of that Google bumper car again, this time with two people riding in it within the Google London office. We've seen this bumper car and others over the years, so it was nice to see it again.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Deep Search was there for more than a year. We were very proud of it., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Just a quick update on sites with manual actions ranking in AI overviews. I am still seeing this happen, so no changes have been implemented by Google yet. So that leaves site owners with manual actions the rare opportunity to analy, Glenn Gabe on X
- This January marks 20 years at Google—time for celebration, but also for a change. Today was also my last day at Google., Patrik Reali on LinkedIn
- We're expanding access to Communities! Communities are our new, dedicated spaces for viewers & creators to interact, share updates, & build connections + The "Community" tab is being renamed to the "Posts" tab for clarity All, TeamYouTube on X
- Yahoo recently launched their new design, but they still added a button on the homepage to go 'Back to Old Yahoo.' Here are both screenshots: old and new., Sachin Patel on X
