Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2025

Feb 5, 2025
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more Google search ranking volatility and chatter over the past 24-hours. Google AI Overviews are seriously hurting click-through rates in the search results. Google AI Overviews are testing detailed comparison modes. Microsoft Advertising launches a bunch of new search ad features in Bing. Google announced earnings and its ad revenues are up but it underperformed in other areas.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Hits February 4th & 5th
    I am seeing a lot of renewed chatter within the SEO industry of a possible unconfirmed Google search ranking update touching down in the past 24-hours or so. The weird thing is that the tools are not really showing much of a spike in volatility but the chatter seems incredibly high.
  • Google AI Overviews With Detailed Comparison Mode
    Google AI Overviews are now able to show super detailed comparison within Google Search. If you search for two very specific models, Google may give you a ton of details directly in the AI Overview.
  • Report: Google AI Overviews Are Killing Click Through Rates
    The folks at Seer put together a study looking at how the click-through rates of the Google organic and paid search results are impacted by having AI Overviews on the page. And the short answer is, AI Overviews seem to be hurting the click-through rates in a big way.
  • Microsoft Advertising Lists Performance Max & Feature Updates
    Microsoft published its new Microsoft Advertising features that it released over the past month. This goes across Performance Max tools, reporting, new values, targeting, and more.
  • Alphabet Google Ad Revenue Up 10% Again, Hitting $72.5 Billion
    Google / Alphabet reported its Q4 2024 earnings last night, where its ad revenue hit $72.46 billion, up 10.6% from last year's quarter of $65.52 billion. Google's revenue was up 12% with $96.47 billion and its profit was up 30.7% to $30.9B. Search revenue specifically was up 12.5% to $54 billion.
  • Two Riding In The Google Bumper Car
    Here is a photo of that Google bumper car again, this time with two people riding in it within the Google London office. We've seen this bumper car and others over the years, so it was nice to see it again.

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors
