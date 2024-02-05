Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2024

Feb 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google doesn't say core web vitals are a direct search ranking factor. Google revised its SEO starter guide, it is worth a review. Google may have issues with XML sitemaps with hyphens in the file name. Bing Deep Search was out in the wild, I played with it, and I was not too impressed. Bing Chat, Copilot, upgrade is being tested, it is code named Deucalion. John Mueller from Google explained why he keeps deleting his old posts on X (tweets on Twitter).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Don't Say Core Web Vitals Are A Ranking Factor
    Google's Danny Sullivan said on Friday, "We don't confirm any of the things [page experience or core web vitals] as a direct ranking factor." He added, "But to reiterate we look at many things not one thing and even the one thing might not be a direct ranking factor."
  • Google Sitemaps Bug With Hyphenated File Names
    Google might be having some weird bug with XML sitemap files that have hyphens within the final name. So if your sitemap file name is /sitemap-10.xml it will trigger a "couldn't fetch" error, but using /sitemap10.xml with the same exact file will not trigger any errors.
  • I Saw Bing Deep Search In The Wild
    On Friday afternoon, I was able to play a bit with Bing Deep Search, Microsoft's "enhancement" to Bing Search that provides a "deeper and richer exploration of the web." And honestly, my quick impression was that I was not too impressed, mostly because some results were not returned and because it took about a full minute for it to provide results.
  • Google's Revised SEO Starter Guide Is Out - Here's What SEOs Think
    As expected, Google has finally released its updated SEO starter guide and it was cut down in a big way. Google said this update was aimed at making it work for someone first getting into SEO and less for an advanced SEO professional.
  • Microsoft Copilot (Bing Chat) Upgrade Named Deucalion Being Tested
    Microsoft is officially testing a new version of the base model of Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat), which they code-named Deucalion. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft confirmed this over the weekend saying on X, "We are continually improving Microsoft Copilot, testing a new version of the base model in a flight."
  • Google's John Mueller On Why He Keeps Deleting His Old Tweets (Posts)
    A couple of months ago, I documented how some Googlers have been removing some of their old posts (tweets) from X (Twitter). John Mueller from Google didn't really comment on why back then (I asked) but yesterday he finally explained why he keeps removing his old Tweets (Posts) from the platform.
  • Google Gondola Ski Lifts
    We have seen many ski lifts and gondolas at the various Google offices, we even saw this one ages ago. But here is a new photo of the ski lift or gondola at the Google Zurich office from Danny Sullivan. He posted this on Instagram when he visited the Google office there the other week.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2024

Feb 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google Explains Systems Are Machines That Use Ranking Signals & Factors Which Are Fuel

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google To Clarify E-E-A-T & Quality Rater Guidelines Documentation

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console May Lose Verification With Squarespace Migration

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Adding Web Results To Search Menu (Return Of Ten Blue Links)

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Publishers CPM Bidding Hitting Close To 100%

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: We Don't Say Core Web Vitals Are A Ranking Factor
Next Story: Google Ads Bugs With Confusing Text In Ads & Updating Credit Cards

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.