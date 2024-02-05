Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google doesn't say core web vitals are a direct search ranking factor. Google revised its SEO starter guide, it is worth a review. Google may have issues with XML sitemaps with hyphens in the file name. Bing Deep Search was out in the wild, I played with it, and I was not too impressed. Bing Chat, Copilot, upgrade is being tested, it is code named Deucalion. John Mueller from Google explained why he keeps deleting his old posts on X (tweets on Twitter).

