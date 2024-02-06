Google Ads Bugs With Confusing Text In Ads & Updating Credit Cards

Google Ads has some new bugs today, one that Google confirmed over advertisers received a notice for "confusing text" for their ads and the other not yet confirmed around advertisers being unable to update their credit cards on file.

Confusing Ad Text Issue

Google confirmed a bug last night at about 11pm ET on Monday, February 5th where advertisers are getting an error message when updating their ads saying "confusing text." Google posted, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

Google explained, "There is currently a backlog for self-service appeals involving "Confusing Ad Text" and other content quality labels. Our team is working through the backlog on priority."

What should you do? Google wrote, "If the advertisers have time sensitive campaigns that were impacted by "Confusing Ad Text" label , the only known work-around at this time is for an advertiser to upload new assets / edit existing assets to replace those that are currently labeled. E.g. The text asset labeled for Confusing Text “Buy this now” could be edited to “Buy this today” and the new asset will not be labeled."

Here is a screenshot of this message I found from Adriaan Dekker on X who said he got it from Natasha Kaurra and Mohamed Hamed (Turki) (I tried to find the sources but couldn't and he didn't link to them). Here is that screenshot he shared:

Google Ads Confusing Text

So if you see this error, you are not alone and Google is working on a fix.

Updating Credit Cards

Several advertisers are complaining about an issue with updating credit cards within Google Ads. Lior Krolewicz posted on X sharing a video saying, "Anyone else unable to update or see payment methods in Google Ads? We also had a client unable to update CC all day (see error below)."

Others replied they are having the same issue:

Update: Google has not confirmed the issue with updating the credit card details:

There are a number of complaints about these issues in the Google help forums as well.

Forum discussion at X and X.

 

