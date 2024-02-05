Microsoft is officially testing a new version of the base model of Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat), which they code-named Deucalion. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft confirmed this over the weekend, saying on X, "We are continually improving Microsoft Copilot, testing a new version of the base model in a flight."

Mikhail Parakhin said added, "Fun fact: its internal name is "Deucalion" (the son of Prometheus in Greek mythology)."

This came out after one Copilot user was impressed with the improvements he saw in balanced mode within Copilot. He said, "it seems the answers are now better and bigger..." Adding, "Ironically for this one was even better than Creative mode."

Here are those posts:

You are on a Deucalion flight, probably. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 2, 2024

Here is a bit more detail:

The whole system is a combination of several models and Search internal sub-systems. Some of the models are the finetuned OpenAI models, some - OpenAI models as is, some Microsoft-trained ones. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 3, 2024

And here is where Mikhail Parakhin also confirmed this new upgrade:

We are continually improving Microsoft Copilot, testing a new version of the base model in a flight. Fun fact: its internal name is "Deucalion" (the son of Prometheus in Greek mythology).

