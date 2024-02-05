Microsoft Copilot (Bing Chat) Upgrade Named Deucalion Being Tested

Feb 5, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Greek God

Microsoft is officially testing a new version of the base model of Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat), which they code-named Deucalion. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft confirmed this over the weekend, saying on X, "We are continually improving Microsoft Copilot, testing a new version of the base model in a flight."

Mikhail Parakhin said added, "Fun fact: its internal name is "Deucalion" (the son of Prometheus in Greek mythology)."

This came out after one Copilot user was impressed with the improvements he saw in balanced mode within Copilot. He said, "it seems the answers are now better and bigger..." Adding, "Ironically for this one was even better than Creative mode."

Here are those posts:

Here is a bit more detail:

And here is where Mikhail Parakhin also confirmed this new upgrade:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2024

Feb 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google Explains Systems Are Machines That Use Ranking Signals & Factors Which Are Fuel

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google To Clarify E-E-A-T & Quality Rater Guidelines Documentation

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console May Lose Verification With Squarespace Migration

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Adding Web Results To Search Menu (Return Of Ten Blue Links)

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Publishers CPM Bidding Hitting Close To 100%

Feb 6, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google's John Mueller On Why He Keeps Deleting His Old Tweets (Posts)
Next Story: Google's Revised SEO Starter Guide Is Out - Here's What SEOs Think

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.