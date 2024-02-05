I Saw Bing Deep Search In The Wild

On Friday afternoon, I was able to play a bit with Bing Deep Search, Microsoft's "enhancement" to Bing Search that provides a "deeper and richer exploration of the web." And honestly, my quick impression was that I was not too impressed, mostly because some results were not returned and because it took about a full minute for it to provide results.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft said they are still testing it.

Microsoft announced Deep Search on December 5, 2024 and has since then not provided much of an update outside saying one day it might come to Bing Chat/Copilot when it gets faster. But I have not seen many people see Deep Search in the wild since. That is until Friday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, after Shameem Adhikarath spotted it in the wild, I tried and I also was able to see it, so I wrote up my quick thoughts on Search Engine Land.

We knew Bing Deep Search was super slow but I didn't realize how slow that really was. It took over a minute for most searches and some of the searches I tried return a response that read "Sorry, I can't help with that" and I should "Search for something else."

Here are some screenshots I grabbed of my searches:

Bing Deep Search Icon

I no longer see this Deep Search icon - I suspect they released this feature too widely on Friday afternoon and pulled it back shortly after.

Here is where it is generating an answer (really giving you query refinements in a smarter way):

Bing Deep Search Generating

Look to the right, I searched for Bing and it told me these options on the right, so I selected "AI Chat":

Bing Bing Deep Search

For [search engine optimization] it did not give me a response:

Seo Bing Deep Search

But for SEO companies it did:

Seo Company Bing Deep Search

Glenn Gabe also played with it and he wrote, "I've been testing this with several queries. It's terrible IMO. It took over a minute per query (yes over 60 seconds to get results), failed several times (returning a blank screen with an error message), and when results were returned, I didn't really understand the difference between the default results and Deep Search. There is no way this can roll out in its current form. It's horrible. Nobody will use this. Nobody."

He shared more examples:

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft responded to these threads:

Why did it fail on some searches? Well, testing and debugging:

You can toggle over the search refinements to get more details:

I am unsure if searchers will wait this long for a search response...

Forum discussion at X.

 

