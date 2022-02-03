Highlighters For Google For Education Swag

Google is sending out swag to some of the administrators or maybe top contributors for Google for Education in the Google Workspace group. The swag includes highlighters, pen, pad, t-shirt, folder, lanyard and more.

It is all boxed up in Google colored confetti with a note that reads "we couldn't have made it through last year without you. On behalf of the Google for Education team, we want to say Thank You!"

Here are more photos on Twitter but there are tons:

Thank you @GoogleForEdu and @mayyoulee for the #googleswag. Nice to be appreciated for all the training we did during the pandemic! pic.twitter.com/EgLsPI9RXI — Laurie Procopio Floyd (@floydteachcoach) January 30, 2022

Thank you @GoogleForEdu for my Swag box!!! I love all the Google colors!! pic.twitter.com/NRUctP4EtN — 🇩​🇪​🇳​🇦​ 🇩​🇪​🇱​🇱​🇪​🇷​🇪​ (@DDellere) January 22, 2022

