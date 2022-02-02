Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads revenues were up 32% and guess what, so was Microsoft Advertising. Google may share Google Discover likes with publishers, anonymously. Google local listings has a listen and translate feature. Google is testing a colorful magnifying glass in the search results. Google Ads can automatically apply recommendations and Google Discover ads now supports recommendations. Google Ads is consolidating the advertiser identity verification and business operations verification programs under a unified advertiser verification program.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Mobile Search Tests Colorful Magnifying Glass In Search Bar
Google is testing making the black/gray magnifying glass in the search bar of he mobile search results page a bit more colorful. Well, the magnifying glass has the Google colors with red, green, yellow and blue.
- Google Ads Can Auto Apply Recommendations & New Recommendations For Discovery Campaigns
Google Ads can now automatically apply recommendations at scale, also Google Discovery campaigns now support recommendations and Google added more tools for your video ad campaigns.
- Google Local Pack Listen & Translate Feature
Google seems to be testing a feature to help searchers listen to how to pronounce a company name with a microphone icon. Google is also testing in that local pack a "translate more" link.
- Google May Share Your Google Discover Likes Anonymously With Publishers
You know how you can like the Google Discover stories Google puts in your Google home page feed by clicking on the heart icon? Well, did you know that Google may share those likes with publishers, anonymously?
- Google Ads Will Consolidate Advertiser Identity & Business Verification
Google Ads will consolidate the current advertiser Identity verification and Business operations verification programs under a unified Advertiser verification program to provide a simplified and improved advertiser experience in March 2022.
- Both Google Ads & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 32%
Last week, Microsoft reported earnings and yesterday Google (Alphabet) reported earnings and both companies showed a 32% increase with their advertiser revenues...
- Break Dancing At The GooglePlex
Here is a video someone uploaded of themselves break dancing at the GooglePlex, Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. I think it is break dancing, I can be wrong but you can check out t
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How marketers can adjust to redefined keyword matching
- Webinar: How to identify site quality for link building
- Microsoft rolls out portfolio bid strategies and automated integration with Google Tag Manager
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Exploring first-party data in our Publisher Privacy Q&A, Google Blog
- Using Keyword Time Activated Peaks (KTAP) for SEO Reporting, iPullRank
- What are Cookie Consent Platforms & Which is Right For You?, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Advertisers Demand Antitrust Probe of Google’s Ad-Tracking, Bloomberg
- Google Set to Cap Blockbuster Year With Sales Gains, Wall Street Journal
- Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news, MarketWatch
- Google Faces New Antitrust Law in Europe, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- How To Get More From Existing Content With Historical Optimization, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Run a Contest That Builds Backlinks, Go Fish Digital
Local & Maps
- Can you spot the CarPlay influence in Google’s upcoming Android Auto redesign?, 9to5Mac
- Google Business Messages: A Primer for Local Businesses, BrightLocal
- How to Optimize for the Google 3-Pack?, BrightEdge
Mobile & Voice
- DuckDuckGo beta got an easy way to add a search widget to the home screen, Testing Catalog
- Tablet and Chromebook Shipments Slowed in the Fourth Quarter but Saw Solid Growth for 2021, According to IDC, IDC
- No, Apple isn't making a paired wedding ring set to spy on a spouse, AppleInsider
SEO
- A beginner's guide to Headless CMS by Dan Taylor, Oncrawl
- How Much Does SEO Cost in 2022?, Siege Media
- How to use the newest URL Inspection endpoint from the Google Search Console API with Node.js, JL Hernando
- Title Tags and SEO: What Has Changed? What's Best for SEO?, Internet Marketing Ninjas
- Google Bulk Inspect URLs Tool, tl;dr Marketing
- Safe Search Bookmarklet, Supple
- The Impact Of Duplicate Content In Yandex, Russian Search News
PPC
- Case Study: How a Paid Social/Search Strategy Earned $1 Million/Month, Go Inflow
- Portfolio bid strategies and February product updates, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- Connecting people with domestic violence support, Google Blog
Other Search
- Unsolicited Content in Human to Computer Dialog, SEO By The Sea
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.