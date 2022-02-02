Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads revenues were up 32% and guess what, so was Microsoft Advertising. Google may share Google Discover likes with publishers, anonymously. Google local listings has a listen and translate feature. Google is testing a colorful magnifying glass in the search results. Google Ads can automatically apply recommendations and Google Discover ads now supports recommendations. Google Ads is consolidating the advertiser identity verification and business operations verification programs under a unified advertiser verification program.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Connecting people with domestic violence support, Google Blog

Other Search

Unsolicited Content in Human to Computer Dialog, SEO By The Sea

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.