Google Ads Can Auto Apply Recommendations & New Recommendations For Discovery Campaigns

Google Ads can now automatically apply recommendations at scale, also Google Discovery campaigns now support recommendations and Google added more tools for your video ad campaigns.

Auto Apply Recommendations

Google Ads now allows you to automatically apply recommendations in Google Ads manager accounts. Google says that "this makes it easier for you to manage and identify opportunities for growth across multiple manager accounts." Google offers over 22 different recommendations to apply automatically, including:

Improve your responsive search ads to show more relevant messages to your customers.

Upgrade your conversion tracking for more accurate conversion measurement.

If you choose to turn this feature on, Google automatically apply your selected types of recommendations as new opportunities are available. Keep in mind that you can change these selections or turn them off at any time.

I am not sure if you remember but Google was doing this on some accounts last April and it caused some confusion.

Recommendations & Optimization Scores For Discovery Campaigns

Google offers both optimization score and recommendations for other campaigns but now you can see recommendations and an optimization score for your Google Ads Discovery campaigns with this update. Similar to other Google Ads campaign types, your optimization score will range from 0% to 100%, with 100% meaning your Discovery campaigns are set to perform at its full potential, Google said. These recommendations are an easy way to help you follow the best practices that drive maximum impact, including:

Fix your disapproved assets to show them in your ads.

Get more conversions by showing your ads to additional customers.

Use optimized targeting to get more conversions at a similar cost.

Google Video Campaigns Updates

Google Ads added more recommendations to video campaigns, including:

Set up product feeds to help you get more clicks and conversions at a lower CPA.

Set up Google Analytics 4 to give you deeper, cross-platform customer insights.

Upgrade your conversion tracking for more accurate conversion measurement.