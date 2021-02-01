Daily Search Forum Recap: February 1, 2021

Feb 1, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #105: Dawn Beobide On Google Page Experience Update & Unconfirmed Algorithm Updates (Part Two)
    Dawn Beobide and I in part two of the video started to talk about the upcoming Google Page Experience Update. Google is going to release a new update around Core Web Vitals and page experience factors...
  • Google Shopping Black-Owned Business Label
    Black-owned businesses can now get the "black-owned business" label added to their Google Shopping listings in Google Search. This looks just like the Google My Business version but now it shows up on product results within Google Shopping.
  • Google Ads Adult Policy Change For Sexually Suggestive Themes
    Google is making changes to its adult policy for Google Ads starting on March 29, 2021. Google said it will then start the "full enforcement" of these new policies four "ramping up over approximately four weeks." The new policies are around sexually suggestive live streaming, sexually suggestive live chat, sexually suggestive role playing games, and general dating with sexually suggestive elements and themes.
  • Google My Business Not Applied Changes Now Offer Send Edit Feedback
    Amy Toman spotted a new feature in Google Local and Google My Business. The feature seems to allow you to send additional feedback to Google when a suggested edit you make to a Google business listing is not accepted (i.e. not applied) for some reason.
  • Google Search CLS Annoyance With People Also Search For
    So you know, Google is going to slam sites that shift around and end up making you, by accident, click on the wrong spot on the page. It is part of the Page Experience Update's core web vitals Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) metric. Well, Google Search has this issue too, since 2016 actually and it is super annoying.
  • Google On Removing Redacted Information From Search
    Google's John Mueller highlighted a document, which he said is not new, but it is useful, named keep redacted information out of Google Search. This document gives you tips on how to help ensure Google does not find this content in the first place and then ends with how to remove the content if it is found.
  • Google Bike Advertisement
    Here is a photo of a municipal bike station where the Google logo is on one of the baskets of one of the bikes. Renata Moshkovich who posted this on Instagram in 2016, yes, I am going way back into my

