Google Search CLS Annoyance With People Also Search For

So you know, Google is going to slam sites that shift around and end up making you, by accident, click on the wrong spot on the page. It is part of the Page Experience Update's core web vitals Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) metric and is going live this May 2021. Well, Google Search has this issue too, since 2016 actually and it is super annoying.

Just last week, I went to Google Search, searched for something, and clicked on a result. I wanted to see more results, so I went back to the search results page and tried to click on the next result but clicked on this box that dynamically expanded the page and let me to something I did not want. I tried it one more time and ended up doing the same thing.

This is kind of what it looks like:

Jennifer Slegg complained about it on Twitter last week as well:

And John Mueller of Google agreed:

It is super annoying and Google should just stop it.

