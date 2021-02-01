Google Ads Adult Policy Change For Sexually Suggestive Themes

Google is making changes to its adult policy for Google Ads starting on March 29, 2021. Google said it will then start the "full enforcement" of these new policies four "ramping up over approximately four weeks." The new policies are around sexually suggestive live streaming, sexually suggestive live chat, sexually suggestive role playing games, and general dating with sexually suggestive elements and themes.

If you are in this space and you have Google Ads that offer these sexually suggestive elements and themes, you will want to see what changes are coming.

In short, Google said that these content categories are still allowed, but Google will soon serve these on a restricted basis. Advertisers promoting this content may notice an impact to their campaigns, Google said.

Sexually suggestive live streaming, live chat, and role playing games will be restricted under what Google is calling "Sexual entertainment." General dating with sexually suggestive elements and themes will be restricted under what Google calls "Sexually suggestive elements and themes." When these policy changes go into effect on March 29th, Google said "advertisers promoting these content categories in ads and destinations will see the following effects:"

New in-scope ads will be marked Approved (Limited) and will serve as "Moderately restricted" content. This was previously referred to as "Non-family safe."

Because these content categories are restricted, they won’t serve in certain countries or on certain ad platforms, networks, or formats. These are existing standards and not changing on March 29.

There will be ramp up time for enforcement and all ads in-scope of the policy may not be labeled immediately when the change goes into effect.

The whole set of changes are documented over here but here is a screen shot so we can archive it:

