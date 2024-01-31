Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google may merge signals to a syndication partner if it considers that URL to be the canonical. Google Ads is testing "solutions" under bulk actions. Google Local Service Ads has a highly rated label. Google Search has related categories nearby. Google and Microsoft announced earnings, ad revenues are up - surprise.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google May Consolidate Ranking Signals To Canonical Partner URL Even If It's Not The Source
Lily Ray asked Google's John Mueller what does Google do with all the ranking signals from the content syndication partners when Google Search decides which URL should be the canonical. It seems Google will consolidate most, if not all, of those signals to the Google-selected canonical in this case.
-
Google Local Service Ads "Highly Rated" Label
Google is testing showing a "highly rated" label on the Google Local Services Ads (LSAs) listings. These are also named Google Screened, as you can see. I guess this filters LSAs by those that have high ratings by users.
-
Google Ad Revenue Up 11% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 8%
Both Google Ads and Microsoft Advertising revenue were up this past quarter, year over year. Google ad revenue was up 11% and Microsoft Advertising revenue was up 8%. The previous earnings, Google ad revenue was up 9.5% and Microsoft ad revenue was up 10%.
-
Google Search Related Categories Nearby For Shopping Local Push
Google has a newish section named "Related categories nearby" that shows you various categories of products, when you click on the categories, it then shows you local stores nearby that sell it and other products in the shopping results.
-
New Google Ads Bulk Actions Solutions Option
Google seems to be testing a new option under the Google Ads "bulk actions" named "solutions." Solutions gives you account summaries, ad performance and account anomaly detection options.
-
Table Comes Out Of These Walls At Google
Here is a wall that has tables come out of it. It is a typical space-saving idea for small rooms, but Google doesn't have small rooms. But it is cute, nevertheless. I found this photo on Instagram.
- Here's what we learned about the future of SGE and Assistant from Google's Q4 2023 earnings call. ▪️ SGE is working well, esp for certain types of queries that Google has never seen before. ▪️ Assistant is complementary to, Marie Haynes on X
- I am thinking about moving canonical and hreflang tags from the page source code to the language sitemap. Do you think this will cause indexing issues?, Reddit
- My top 3 favorite features on Edge: - Copilot in the corner that can explain papers and answer questions - Dual-Search in Bing and Google simultaneously - Auto-applied coupons and additional Cashback on top of any other rebates, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Tough choice. I'm going to go with: - Weather (the most accurate weather forecast of all the services - we invest a lot in it: https://t.co/RtpNtD6kYC) - Multi-tab cmd/terminal - NTFS: generations of people grew up with super-, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- "Circle to search" now live on Android #circletosearch #pixel8pro, Andy Simpson on X
Feedback:
