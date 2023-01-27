Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads now supports negative keywords on the account level. SEOs trust YMYL content less if AI writes it. Also, most SEOs won't recommend using AI content writers. Google says it handles the marquee tag properly. Google search result snippets can scroll on Android. Plus, check out my weekly video recap, where I quickly some up the weeks SEO/PPC news in about 10 minutes - don't forget to subscribe and smash that like button.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Gains Account-Level Negative Keywords
We knew it was coming, Google Ads now supports negative keywords for brand safety at the account level. Google has just added account-level negative keywords to Google Ads and the PPC community is happy about it.
- Poll: AI-Generated YMYL Content Trusted Less By SEOs
Lily Ray ran a Twitter poll asking SEOs if they trust content in the YMYL, your money or your life, category more, less or the same if it was written by AI. The vast majority of responses said they trust AI-generated content less than human-generated content.
- Poll: Most SEOs Won't Recommend Using AI To Write Content
A new Twitter poll shows that most SEOs do not yet feel comfortable recommending using AI to write client content. The poll asked, "Would you recommend using an AI writer to your clients?" Most SEOs said no.
- Gary Illyes: Google Search Handles marquee Tags Appropriately
Gary Illyes, from the Google Search Relations team, said on LinkedIn that Google Search handles the marquee HTML tag "appropriately." What does it mean by appropriately? That is Gary for you.
- Google Search Result Snippet Scrollable On Some Browsers
Did you know that in some browsers, specifically on Android on Chrome and maybe others, that you can scroll to see more of a longer and truncated snippet in the Google Search results? I didn't but Kamran Badal spotted this the other day and Glenn Gabe was able to replicate it.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Layoffs, DOJ Sues Google, Search Console Content Ideas & Google Optimize Going Away, Yahoo Search Comeback
As I mentioned briefly last week, Google announced mass layoffs last week, and I discuss what I know so far about it. There are also reports that Google is pushing advertisers to use third-party resellers and not their internal staff. The DOJ sued Google again to break...
- Google Cotton Candy Machine In London
Here is a cotton candy machine that was at the Google office for a YouTube Live event a few months back. I don't think this machine live there, I suspect Google rented it for the event, but I am not s
Other Great Search Threads:
- As with any alternate version, if you want it indexed, it must have separate URLs. There's no technical method to connect the versions for that, and there's no search setting like for languages., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Google doesn't cache all pages., John Mueller on Twitter
- Not sure itâ€™s new but Iâ€™ve personally never seen Discover show me a bubble of a recent search (disappears pretty quickly) Also for the record @TomBrady no one cares about your crap anymore #family cc the real, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Optimizing websites for international audiences for different regions is essential if companies want to capture more global traffic and establish successful sales with their new customers around the world., Bill Scully on Mastodon
- Yeah, random search results should not be indexable., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft FY23 Q2 earnings look promising, despite mass layoffs
- In-game ads: why brands should be excited
- Resolve to get SEO done in 2023 â€“ Hereâ€™s how
- Apple Business Connect: Your guide to getting started
Other Great Search Stories:
