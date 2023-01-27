Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads now supports negative keywords on the account level. SEOs trust YMYL content less if AI writes it. Also, most SEOs won't recommend using AI content writers. Google says it handles the marquee tag properly. Google search result snippets can scroll on Android. Plus, check out my weekly video recap, where I quickly some up the weeks SEO/PPC news in about 10 minutes - don't forget to subscribe and smash that like button.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.