Poll: Most SEOs Won't Recommend Using AI To Write Content

Jan 27, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under SEO Copywriting
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ai Guy

A new Twitter poll shows that most SEOs do not yet feel comfortable recommending using AI to write client content. The poll asked, "Would you recommend using an AI writer to your clients?" Most SEOs said no.

Mordy Oberstein posted this poll on Twitter and there were over 600 votes. About 66% said no, they would not recommend an AI writer to their clients, the rest said yes, they would recommend an AI writer.

Here is the poll:

Do you think this poll is representative of the SEO industry?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Result Snippet Scrollable On Some Browsers
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus