Poll: Most SEOs Won't Recommend Using AI To Write Content

A new Twitter poll shows that most SEOs do not yet feel comfortable recommending using AI to write client content. The poll asked, "Would you recommend using an AI writer to your clients?" Most SEOs said no.

Mordy Oberstein posted this poll on Twitter and there were over 600 votes. About 66% said no, they would not recommend an AI writer to their clients, the rest said yes, they would recommend an AI writer.

Here is the poll:

Would you recommend using an AI writer to your clients?

Do you think this poll is representative of the SEO industry?

