Poll: AI-Generated YMYL Content Trusted Less By SEOs

Lily Ray ran a Twitter poll asking SEOs if they trust content in the YMYL, your money or your life, category more, less or the same if it was written by AI. The vast majority of responses said they trust AI-generated content less than human-generated content.

Lily asked, "If a site offering Your Money, Your Life information/advice (health, finance, etc) indicates that the content was partially written using AI, does this make you trust the content:"

About 74% of the over 1,000 votes said AI-generated content would be trusted less, 22% said there is no difference - they would trust it the same and 4% said it would be trusted more.

Here is the poll with the "See answers" option:

I know it’s hard not to be biased as an SEO professional, but try anyway. 😅



If a site offering Your Money, Your Life information/advice (health, finance, etc) indicates that the content was partially written using AI, does this make you trust the content: — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) January 15, 2023

