Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2022

Google probably won't be launching the page experience update and core web vitals label in search result snippets. Google is testing a new search refinement named people search next. Google is showing "updates from customers" prominently in the Google Maps business listings. Google has a bug with dark mode for some users. It is not a bad thing to have multiple verified profiles in Google Search Console.
- Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Label Probably Won't Go Live
In November 2020, Google said we may see a label for the Google page experience update show up in the search result snippets. Then in December 2020 we saw actual examples in the raw of Google testing this icon and label in the search results. In January 2021, Google said it might not go live and we didn't know if it would go live.
- Google Maps "Updates From Customers" A Nightmare For Business Listings?
Google has added to Google business profiles listings in the Google Maps interface a section named "updates from customers." This seems to show some recent reviews from Google Local Guides and this might be a concern for some businesses where Google may highlight a review that might not be what you want your customers to see.
- Stuck In Google Search Dark Mode Bug
There seems to be a bug that Google is working on where some searchers are getting left in the dark. Well, stuck in Google's dark mode or dark theme setting and unable to go back to light theme. Google's community manager, Minhaj K., said it is investigating the reports of this issue.
- Multiple Google Search Console Properties For Same Site Is Okay
It is okay to have multiple properties verified for the same site in Google Search Console. It is not a bad thing, it won't hurt you, in fact, it might give you more granular data to use if you do. In fact, John Mueller of Google confirmed it is fine to have multiple properties verified for the same site in Google Search Console.
- Google "People Search Next" Search Refinements
Google has a new search refinement titled "people search next." This is in addition to the related searches, the people also ask, the people also search for and the others. Here is a screenshot of this in action, but I found this via Saad AK on Twitter.
- Polestar At GooglePlex
Here is a newish Polestar all electric car at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. It was posted on Instagram where they wrote Google's Android Automotive OS was spec
- This was a bug that affected some campaigns. It has been resolved and you should now see the Locations page in Google Ads., Ginny Marvin on Twitter
- Best solution to www. and non-www. duplication?, Reddit
- From our POV there's nothing special about car dealerships - they're websites, essentially. They can appear in various places in search., John Mueller on Twitter
- From our side, it's just "not canonical" (or "known, but not canonical") -- the reasons can vary. The terminology is difficult, and I don't blame anyone for not using the same words we use :). Tip for this: don't t, John Mueller on Twitter
- I doubt the choice of font has a significant impact on the overall page experience metrics -- but if you're up for it, test it out and let us know!, John Mueller on Twitter
- In your example, you seemed concerned that one of the review sites linked doesn't originate the reviews but instead has them from another place. The embedded stuf, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- The index status report is for web-search, so it wouldn't make sense to index images there. If we see normal img-tags & can tell from the URL that it's an image, we usually don't even try to index them in web-sea, John Mueller on Twitter
- Ugh. Folks are still abusing Domain Authority (DA), a metric I created many years ago at Moz. Even though I haven't worked there for 4 years, I still feel some residual pride & guilt in the popularity (and imperfection) of t, Rand Fishkin on Twitter
- Yes. If the JS files are blocked by robots.txt, we don't fetch them, and can't use them for rendering / indexing. (Which also reduces the load on the JS/API, so sometiems they do i, John Mueller on Twitter
- How to produce actionable content throughout the marketing funnel
- Google’s Topics API: Advertisers share concerns about topic diversity and other potential challenges
- Webinar: The next big thing in ABM
- Microsoft earnings: Search, LinkedIn advertising revenue rise
- Google Ads scripts rolls out support for asset-based video ads
- CMOs, put these 4 trends at the top of your agenda for success this year
- Google Analytics 4 Transition Checklist, Practical Ecommerce
- FY22 Q2 - Press Releases - Investor Relations, Microsoft
- Googleplex designer says tech's massive work campuses are 'fundamentally unhealthy', CBC Radio
- Europe pitches tech ‘principles’ to rule the internet, POLITICO
- Yandex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15th, Yandex
- 3 Train Wreck Link Schemes You Didn't Even Know Had Hit You, Michael Cottam
- B2C Marketers: Make Sure You Are on Stable Ground [New Research], Content Marketing Institute
- Does DA Matter when Disavowing Links?, Internet Marketing Ninjas
- To Outsource Content or Not? How to Create Content in 2022?, Semrush
- Apple Reaches its Highest Ever Market Share in China, Counterpoint Research
- Apple to Let iPhones Accept Credit Cards Without Extra Hardware, Bloomberg
- eCommerce Technical SEO Framework: Making the Ambiguous Approachable, The Gray
- Human to Computer Dialog at Google, SEO By The Sea
- Revealed: Which CMS Is Best For SEO In 2022?, Seobility Blog
- Google’s Case For Scrapping The Antitrust Suit Into Its Ad Business, AdExchanger
- Revised Schedule for the Auto-migration of Feeds, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Targeting Competitor Keywords: My Favorite 3 Lower-Cost Alternatives, WordStream
- Access to information is a health equity issue. Here’s how YouTube is helping make high quality health information available to everyone., YouTube Blog
