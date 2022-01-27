Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google probably won't be launching the page experience update and core web vitals label in search result snippets. Google is testing a new search refinement named people search next. Google is showing "updates from customers" prominently in the Google Maps business listings. Google has a bug with dark mode for some users. It is not a bad thing to have multiple verified profiles in Google Search Console.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Label Probably Won't Go Live

In November 2020, Google said we may see a label for the Google page experience update show up in the search result snippets. Then in December 2020 we saw actual examples in the raw of Google testing this icon and label in the search results. In January 2021, Google said it might not go live and we didn't know if it would go live.

Google has added to Google business profiles listings in the Google Maps interface a section named "updates from customers." This seems to show some recent reviews from Google Local Guides and this might be a concern for some businesses where Google may highlight a review that might not be what you want your customers to see.

There seems to be a bug that Google is working on where some searchers are getting left in the dark. Well, stuck in Google's dark mode or dark theme setting and unable to go back to light theme. Google's community manager, Minhaj K., said it is investigating the reports of this issue.

It is okay to have multiple properties verified for the same site in Google Search Console. It is not a bad thing, it won't hurt you, in fact, it might give you more granular data to use if you do. In fact, John Mueller of Google confirmed it is fine to have multiple properties verified for the same site in Google Search Console.

Google has a new search refinement titled "people search next." This is in addition to the related searches, the people also ask, the people also search for and the others. Here is a screenshot of this in action, but I found this via Saad AK on Twitter.

Here is a newish Polestar all electric car at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. It was posted on Instagram where they wrote Google's Android Automotive OS was spec

