Multiple Google Search Console Properties For Same Site Is Okay

It is okay to have multiple properties verified for the same site in Google Search Console. It is not a bad thing, it won't hurt you, in fact, it might give you more granular data to use if you do. In fact, John Mueller of Google confirmed it is fine to have multiple properties verified for the same site in Google Search Console.

John said this on Reddit when he was asked "My Search Console dashboard has two properties, a domain property, and an HTTPS property. I assume this is bad? Is there something I should do to update it so there's only one property?"

The answer is no, it is not a bad thing, John said "It's fine like that."

I have three properties verified for this domain, I use to have more actually:

So verify them all and don't worry about it.

Personally, I primarily look at the domain property version but if I need to just look at the http version, I can.

Forum discussion at Reddit.