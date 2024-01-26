Google is testing a price slider for some queries where narrowing by price may make sense. We've seen Google show price range sliders for products and price slider filters for hotels but now we are seeing a price slider filter for normal product results.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a video on X. Here is a GIF I made of the price slider filter:

Here is a still screenshot:

Here is the full video:

The price filter is now showing at the top of the search results on mobile. cc:@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/oPP6kyM3Tq — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 23, 2024

I cannot replicate this search experience.

