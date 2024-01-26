Google Tests Price Slider Filter In Search For Product Results

Jan 26, 2024
Filed Under Google

Man In Cell Phone Store Google Logo

Google is testing a price slider for some queries where narrowing by price may make sense. We've seen Google show price range sliders for products and price slider filters for hotels but now we are seeing a price slider filter for normal product results.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a video on X. Here is a GIF I made of the price slider filter:

Google Search Price Slider

Here is a still screenshot:

Google Search Price Slider

Here is the full video:

I cannot replicate this search experience.

Forum discussion at X.

 

