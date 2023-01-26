Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console content ideas experimental feature may be going away on March 28th. Google Business Profiles now allows auto inventory for cars for sale for all US dealerships. Google is testing a new trusted store badge in the search results. Google published a new SEO case study, after I said they wouldn't, on video SEO with Vimeo. Microsoft Bing's search menu drop-down for image results with new explore and collect options.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Content Ideas Going Away March 28th?
Last December, we caught Google testing an experimental feature named content ideas in Google Search Console. Well, yesterday, Google sent more invites to this feature but noted the feature is only available until March 28, 2023 and then it goes away.
- Google Tests New Trusted Store Badge
Google is testing a new design for the trusted store badge in the paid shopping results. The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out.
- Report: Dealerships Can List Auto Inventory On Google Business Profiles
Google is now opening up its car or auto inventory feature within Google Business Profiles to all motor vehicle dealerships. Google began testing car listings in 2021 and then expanded the cars for sale feature in 2022 and now it is open to all dealerships.
- Bing Search Menu Drop Down With Explore & Collect For Images
Microsoft Bing is testing a new search bar interface on image search (I believe) where the search vertical options, such as web, videos, news, etc, are now presented in a drop-down bar and Bing added an "explore" and "collect" option across the bar instead.
- Google Publishes A New SEO Case Study, This One From Vimeo On Video SEO
A couple of weeks after I said I thought Google would stop publishing SEO case studies, Google just published a new one. This one is on How Vimeo improved video SEO for their customers, specifically by using the indexifembedded rule combined with noindex and adding structured data.
- Google Golf Tee Shirt By Google Designer
Andy Stewart is a Creative Director at Google and he posted this really cool t-shirt design he made. He calls it the Google Golf Club tee shirt. Maybe there is a golf club at Google that he is a part
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't think most users want automatically scaled content. I definitely don't want that in most cases., John Mueller on Mastodon
- robots.txt is just per hostname, it doesn't affect subdomains. This is also just for that hostname + the www-variant of it (http://some.thing.com includes http://some.thing.com ) + http/https. Your example seems like it would be fine., John Mueller on Twitter
- It depends on what kind of SEO you want to do. For technical SEO, a basic understanding is definitely useful - you don't need to be able to code., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- US Justice Department sues Google again, aims to dismantle its ad division
- Microsoft is improving its ad platform. Hereâ€™s why brands should give it a shot in 2023
- Top video marketing trends for 2023 and beyond
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Marketing Attribution: Building a Framework, Location3 Media
- How to Set Up & Use Google Analytics Across Multiple Websites, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- A personal note: Transitions, SearchReSearch
- DOJ files second antitrust lawsuit against Google, CNBC
- DOJâ€™s lawsuit ignores the enormous competition in the online advertising industry, Google Blog
- Google's most serious antitrust challenge to date, Casey Newton
Links & Content Marketing
- Endless Sources of Natural Links, SEO Theory
- B2C Marketers Treat Content Marketing as a Project; Thatâ€™s a Mistake [New Research], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Did you know you can post videos in Google reviews?, Local University
- Renting vs. Owning the Post-Review Local Consumer Journey, Moz
Mobile & Voice
- Google in 2023: Everything we expect to launch [Video], 9to5Google
- Apple beefs up smartphone services in â€˜silent warâ€™ against Google, Financial Times
SEO
- ChatGPT and SEO and Digital Marketing: What You Need to Know, Know Agency
- How to use topic clusters and pillar pages for SEO, Wix SEO Hub
- SEO poisoning attacks on the rise in 2023, TechRepublic
- How to Make Money With SEO, Ahrefs
PPC
- Google to stop exempting campaign email from automated spam detection, Washington Post
- Boost sales and expand brand awareness with PromoteIQ Offsite, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
Other Search
- Google Research, 2022 & Beyond: Responsible AI, Google AI Blog
