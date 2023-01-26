Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console content ideas experimental feature may be going away on March 28th. Google Business Profiles now allows auto inventory for cars for sale for all US dealerships. Google is testing a new trusted store badge in the search results. Google published a new SEO case study, after I said they wouldn't, on video SEO with Vimeo. Microsoft Bing's search menu drop-down for image results with new explore and collect options.

