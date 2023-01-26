Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console content ideas experimental feature may be going away on March 28th. Google Business Profiles now allows auto inventory for cars for sale for all US dealerships. Google is testing a new trusted store badge in the search results. Google published a new SEO case study, after I said they wouldn't, on video SEO with Vimeo. Microsoft Bing's search menu drop-down for image results with new explore and collect options.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Content Ideas Going Away March 28th?
    Last December, we caught Google testing an experimental feature named content ideas in Google Search Console. Well, yesterday, Google sent more invites to this feature but noted the feature is only available until March 28, 2023 and then it goes away.
  • Google Tests New Trusted Store Badge
    Google is testing a new design for the trusted store badge in the paid shopping results. The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out.
  • Report: Dealerships Can List Auto Inventory On Google Business Profiles
    Google is now opening up its car or auto inventory feature within Google Business Profiles to all motor vehicle dealerships. Google began testing car listings in 2021 and then expanded the cars for sale feature in 2022 and now it is open to all dealerships.
  • Bing Search Menu Drop Down With Explore & Collect For Images
    Microsoft Bing is testing a new search bar interface on image search (I believe) where the search vertical options, such as web, videos, news, etc, are now presented in a drop-down bar and Bing added an "explore" and "collect" option across the bar instead.
  • Google Publishes A New SEO Case Study, This One From Vimeo On Video SEO
    A couple of weeks after I said I thought Google would stop publishing SEO case studies, Google just published a new one. This one is on How Vimeo improved video SEO for their customers, specifically by using the indexifembedded rule combined with noindex and adding structured data.
  • Google Golf Tee Shirt By Google Designer
    Andy Stewart is a Creative Director at Google and he posted this really cool t-shirt design he made. He calls it the Google Golf Club tee shirt. Maybe there is a golf club at Google that he is a part

