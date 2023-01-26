Bing Search Menu Drop Down With Explore & Collect For Images

Microsoft Bing is testing a new search bar interface on image search (I believe) where the search vertical options, such as web, videos, news, etc, are now presented in a drop-down bar and Bing added an "explore" and "collect" option across the bar instead.

This was spotted first by Frank Sandtmann and posted on Mastodon but I am also able to replicate this in Bing Image search. Here is a screenshot that you can click on and enlarge:

This was also spotted by Khushal Bherwani:

ðŸ†• Bing with Explore and Image filters in Image search. pic.twitter.com/ttjenRpfLW — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 23, 2023

Frank wrote, "Today I spotted #Bing displaying a new navigation menu on their image #SERP. Now the usual elements can be accessed after clicking on a dropdown. In addition, two more elements are displayed: "Explore" and "Collect"."

Do you prefer this interface? I get what Microsoft is trying to do here but to me, I might want to jump back to web results or maybe video results sooner than use explore or collect?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.