Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search results volatility seems to be heating up again. Google clarified its language with its site reputation abuse policy in numerous documents. Google is showing map pins on SAB-level listings. Google's John Mueller said doing SEO can sometimes lead to problems. Google is testing an expandable brand store panel.0

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Starting On Jan 20th
    We may be seeing more Google search ranking volatility start to get heated starting this weekend, through January 20th and 21st (and maybe today). Some of the Google tracking tools are having issues tracking these changes but some are not. But I do see a lot of chatter spike in the past couple of days.
  • Google Clarified Site Reputation Abuse Policy & Manual Actions
    Google has updated not just its site reputation abuse policy for clarification purposes, Google also updated the manual actions section for site reputation abuse. Finally, Google also updated the language on Search Quality User report. Again, these are just clarification changes, and as Google put it, "it include guidance from our blog post's FAQ on site reputation abuse."
  • Google Map Pins On Service Area Businesses - A Bug?
    For the past month or so, Google has been showing map pins on Service Area Businesses within Google. Previously, Google did not show pins on businesses without a public address but now they are, in some views.
  • Google: Sometimes Doing SEO Can Cause More Problems
    John Mueller of Google said that sometimes doing SEO can cause sites more problems with search and search rankings. Sometimes not doing SEO, might be better, John implies.
  • Google Tests Expandable Brand Store Panel
    Google is testing an expandable brand store knowledge panel. So if you search for a brand like New Balance, Google will show a knowledge panel on the right with products, descriptions and so on but then if you click on the arrow button, it will expand and show you even more.
  • Google Business Profiles Launches Chat With Text & WhatsApp In US
    Google Business Profiles started to allow chat through texting and WhatsApp for businesses in international regions. Now, this feature seems to be rolling out to businesses based in the United States.
  • Google Light Stage - 3D Images
    Here is Google's Light Stage that I guess they use to scan in 3D objects and people for YouTube videos or games. This was at the Google Playa Vista office in California and I found this on Instagram.

