Google is testing an expandable brand store knowledge panel. So if you search for a brand like New Balance, Google will show a knowledge panel on the right with products, descriptions and so on but then if you click on the arrow button, it will expand and show you even more.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted the example of this in action on X.

Here is the first page that shows the panel on the right side of the results:

Then when you click the arrow, you are taken to this view:

I think this is pretty near, don't you?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: There is this from 2022: