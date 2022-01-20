Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2022

Jan 20, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update yesterday and today according to multiple signals I track. And no, crawl rate spikes do not signal a Google algorithm update is coming - that is a myth. Google seems to say that they are not able to understand when two pieces of content are equivalent when they are the same content but translated. Google said it is getting better at handling languages even without hreflang support. Google local service ads now allows you to submit a request to have your own background verification check. Danny Goodwin joined Search Engine Land, after being at Search Engine Journal and before that Search Engine Watch.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update (January 19th & 20th)
    Google has been busy over the last couple of weeks after being taking a bit of a break with the new years. It seems we are seeing again signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update occurring yesterday and today, January 19th and 20th. There is both SEO industry chatter and data from the tracking tools that support this but yes, we do not have a Google confirmation about an update.
  • Google Reiterates That A Spike In Crawling Unrelated To Upcoming Algorithm Updates
    Google's John Mueller said again that a spike in crawling activity on your site is unrelated to an upcoming search ranking algorithm update. John Mueller said on Twitter "it's unrelated" when asked if crawl spikes are related to Google updates.
  • Google: We Don't Understand If Content Is Equivalent When In A Different Language
    Google's John Mueller said in an SEO hangout last Friday that it is impossible for Google to understand that one piece of content is equivalent to another piece of content when those content pieces are in different languages. So Google is basically trusting the hreflang attribute provided by publishers.
  • Google: We're Getting Better At Languages & Location Without Hreflang
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that "anecdotally, it feels like we're already doing much better with getting languages & location right, even without hreflang or geotargeting settings." This was in response to an excellent question from Glenn Gabe about can Google use MUM AI to figure out page language pairs without hreflang.
  • Google Local Service Ads Allows Alternative Background Checks Process
    Ben Fisher spotted an update to the Google Local Service ads help documents around the screening and verification process for businesses. Google added a section that says businesses can request that their "own dedicated background check partner" do the verification.
  • Danny Goodwin Joins Search Engine Land : Reaction
    As you all know, I have been with Search Engine Land and SMX since the company was founded and the company has been through many changes over the past dozen years or so. This week, Search Engine Land hired seasoned search marketing writer and editor Danny Goodwin.
  • Google London Rooftop Deck
    Here is a photo from the Google London office, I guess the rooftop deck and porch. This was recently shared on Instagram. Looks like a nice view from that office but I bet the new $1 billion office

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update (January 19th & 20th)
 
blog comments powered by Disqus