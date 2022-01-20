Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update yesterday and today according to multiple signals I track. And no, crawl rate spikes do not signal a Google algorithm update is coming - that is a myth. Google seems to say that they are not able to understand when two pieces of content are equivalent when they are the same content but translated. Google said it is getting better at handling languages even without hreflang support. Google local service ads now allows you to submit a request to have your own background verification check. Danny Goodwin joined Search Engine Land, after being at Search Engine Journal and before that Search Engine Watch.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update (January 19th & 20th)
Google has been busy over the last couple of weeks after being taking a bit of a break with the new years. It seems we are seeing again signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update occurring yesterday and today, January 19th and 20th. There is both SEO industry chatter and data from the tracking tools that support this but yes, we do not have a Google confirmation about an update.
- Google Reiterates That A Spike In Crawling Unrelated To Upcoming Algorithm Updates
Google's John Mueller said again that a spike in crawling activity on your site is unrelated to an upcoming search ranking algorithm update. John Mueller said on Twitter "it's unrelated" when asked if crawl spikes are related to Google updates.
- Google: We Don't Understand If Content Is Equivalent When In A Different Language
Google's John Mueller said in an SEO hangout last Friday that it is impossible for Google to understand that one piece of content is equivalent to another piece of content when those content pieces are in different languages. So Google is basically trusting the hreflang attribute provided by publishers.
- Google: We're Getting Better At Languages & Location Without Hreflang
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that "anecdotally, it feels like we're already doing much better with getting languages & location right, even without hreflang or geotargeting settings." This was in response to an excellent question from Glenn Gabe about can Google use MUM AI to figure out page language pairs without hreflang.
- Google Local Service Ads Allows Alternative Background Checks Process
Ben Fisher spotted an update to the Google Local Service ads help documents around the screening and verification process for businesses. Google added a section that says businesses can request that their "own dedicated background check partner" do the verification.
- Danny Goodwin Joins Search Engine Land : Reaction
As you all know, I have been with Search Engine Land and SMX since the company was founded and the company has been through many changes over the past dozen years or so. This week, Search Engine Land hired seasoned search marketing writer and editor Danny Goodwin.
- Google London Rooftop Deck
Here is a photo from the Google London office, I guess the rooftop deck and porch. This was recently shared on Instagram. Looks like a nice view from that office but I bet the new $1 billion office
Other Great Search Threads:
- 🚧 Paywalled content and SEO 🚧 Following @aleyda's advice, I'll start tweeting sometimes in English. In this thread, I'll explain how to be SEO compliant if you have paywalled content, like the NYT for example. https, Antoine Eripret on Twitter
- Hey Google, have you been drinking today? Your search results look a bit wonky!, Casey Bryan on Twitter
- I sold Backlinko, Brian Dean on Twitter
- Interesting possible update to how Knowledge Panels handle towns/cities. Seeing more carousels for events showing up and restaurant categories. Here's what I see now (see next tweet for what I saw a few months ago). https://t., Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Since Google uses neither DA nor the spam score, it doesn't really matter either way, right? That's why I said to just ignore all of that and do something real instead. If experts are telling you to, John Mueller on Twitter
- U.S. Proposal to Ban Ad Targeting Would Change Facebook and Google's Ad Model, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How analyzing search data can improve your decision-making
- Marketers, Google agree that proposed ‘surveillance advertising’ ban goes too far
- Google explains how it deduplicates Top Stories from main search results
- Google Ads’ updated Experiments page sheds campaign drafts and adds experiment sync
- Google heightens adult ad policy enforcement after Reuters finds illicit ads
- Google recipe markup now requires specific times, no more time ranges
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4 and BigQuery: The Dynamic Duo, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Google Hires PayPal Vet to Reset Strategy After Banking Retreat, Bloomberg
- Semrush Acquires Backlinko.com, Adds 500K in Monthly Traffic, Business Wire
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B Marketers: It’s Time to Make Inclusive Language a Priority. Here’s How., Online Marketing Blog
- Copying backlink data to your spreadsheet just got easier, Majestic Blog
- How Contextualizing Topics can Lead to Press-worthy Content for Your Brand, Moz
- How to Invest in Episodic Content that Promotes Itself, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- Why It's Worthwhile to Properly Manage Apple Maps Listings, Location3 Media
- Google Maps isn't the best navigation app out there, Here is the real winner, T3
Mobile & Voice
- Google caves to user backlash, fixes Assistant's white noise ambient sound, Android Police
- Podcast your favorite websites using Google Assistant to read a web page out loud, NextPit
SEO
- 8 Google Developer Resources that SEOs MUST Read, iPullRank
- A Guide To Shopify Plus SEO, Go Fish Digital
- Can Low-Quality Content Decrease Google Rankings of Your High-Quality Content?, Internet Marketing Ninjas
- Engineering Search Outcomes, SEO Book
- GSC Insights Tool Is the Best SEO Reporting Tool: Here’s Why, The Blogsmith
- How to pick up SEO after you've neglected your site, Yoast
- Modified Search Queries, Go Fish Digital
- Short-Form vs. Long-Form Content: Which Is Better for SEO?, Ahrefs
- What are YouTube Tags?, Conductor
PPC
- Democrats unveil bill to ban online ‘surveillance advertising’, The Verge
- Google to improve enforcement of adult ads policy, Reuters
- Our audience’s 2022 New Year’s resolutions, Microsoft Advertising
- The [Survival] Guide to Google Ads for Small Business, WordStream
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.