Danny Goodwin Joins Search Engine Land : Reaction

Jan 20, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Industry News
As you all know, I have been with Search Engine Land and SMX since the company was founded and the company has been through many changes over the past dozen years or so. This week, Search Engine Land hired seasoned search marketing writer and editor Danny Goodwin.

Danny has been in the search industry since 2007 and has a ton of experience in the publishing world specific to search. He was with Search Engine Watch after I left that organization and then he joined Search Engine Journal in 2017. He then decided to leave Search Engine Journal in 2021 and now is with Search Engine Land in 2022.

I've written about Danny Goodwin before and said "he literally has been in the industry, covering Google, Bing, and other search news for years. He has helped the industry mature and get smarter through not just his own writings but improving the writings of others. I believe, Search Engine Journal has given him the ability to truly shine and what he has done so far is awesome and I am looking forward to seeing what he does with it in the future." I also said "the only bad thing about Danny is that he is technically a competitor," well, that is no longer true.

Now I personally get to work side by side with Danny Goodwin at Search Engine Land and I am super excited about it.

I wanted to share some of the public reaction to the news. There are reactions (which are private) in his Facebook post about the news, on LinkedIn and on Twitter. I'll share some of the reaction below:

That is just a sampling of some of the reaction about this news from the search community.

I am excited to be working with Danny at Search Engine Land!

Forum discussion at Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

