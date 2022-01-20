Danny Goodwin Joins Search Engine Land : Reaction

As you all know, I have been with Search Engine Land and SMX since the company was founded and the company has been through many changes over the past dozen years or so. This week, Search Engine Land hired seasoned search marketing writer and editor Danny Goodwin.

Danny has been in the search industry since 2007 and has a ton of experience in the publishing world specific to search. He was with Search Engine Watch after I left that organization and then he joined Search Engine Journal in 2017. He then decided to leave Search Engine Journal in 2021 and now is with Search Engine Land in 2022.

I've written about Danny Goodwin before and said "he literally has been in the industry, covering Google, Bing, and other search news for years. He has helped the industry mature and get smarter through not just his own writings but improving the writings of others. I believe, Search Engine Journal has given him the ability to truly shine and what he has done so far is awesome and I am looking forward to seeing what he does with it in the future." I also said "the only bad thing about Danny is that he is technically a competitor," well, that is no longer true.

Now I personally get to work side by side with Danny Goodwin at Search Engine Land and I am super excited about it.

I wanted to share some of the public reaction to the news. There are reactions (which are private) in his Facebook post about the news, on LinkedIn and on Twitter. I'll share some of the reaction below:

Welcome tot he team, will be fun working with you! — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 18, 2022

Congrats, Danny! — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) January 19, 2022

Congrats Danny! 👏🎉😎 you’re going to rock it — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) January 18, 2022

Remember just a few days ago, when the amazing @MrDannyGoodwin told us on Facebook that he had quit his job and didn’t know what to do? That he had no plans, and we got worried? 😇 Well, he went out to buy milk, and landed this job over at @sengineland on the way back. Nailed it! — Trond Lyngbø (@TrondLyngbo) January 18, 2022

Wow! Congrats! — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) January 18, 2022

Congratulations, Danny!! — Marcus Tandler ✰ (@mediadonis) January 19, 2022

Congrats! They are lucky to have you. — Tony N. Wright (@tonynwright) January 18, 2022

Whoo-hoo!!!!! Congratulations Danny!! — BrianHarnish (@BrianHarnish) January 18, 2022

Congratulations Danny! Anyone you work for is lucky to have you! All the best! 😺☕️ — Roger Montti (@martinibuster) January 19, 2022

Woohoo! This is amazing news — congratulations! — Heather Lloyd-Martin (@heatherlloyd) January 18, 2022

Just read your LI post so now I have a better understanding. Looking forward to what you’re bringing to SEL. — Mark Alves (@markalves) January 18, 2022

Congrats @MrDannyGoodwin excited to see the upcoming content! — Brett Bodofsky (@BrettBodofsky) January 18, 2022

They are exceptionally lucky to have you. — Julie Joyce (@JulieJoyce) January 19, 2022

Congrats! — Chris Silver Smith (@si1very) January 18, 2022

Congrats Danny. And masses of luck with the new job! 🍾 — Andrew 'Optimisey' (@Optimisey) January 18, 2022

Congrats!! — Eli Schwartz (@5le) January 18, 2022

That is just a sampling of some of the reaction about this news from the search community.

I am excited to be working with Danny at Search Engine Land!

Forum discussion at Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.