Daily Search Forum Recap: January 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has released a new report to measure your page experience for desktop, and in a few weeks the desktop version of the page experience update will be live. Do you think Google will soon target "fluff" content in 2022? Google Maps is testing shows review snippets in the map interface, by the map pins. Google said you should still not use commas, brackets or other non standard encoding for URLs an faceted navigation. Google Business Profiles edits are being promoted with a new gigantic overlay in web search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Desktop Page Experience Report Now In Google Search Console
As promised, Google has released the desktop version of the page experience report in Google Search Console. The desktop version is pretty similar to the mobile version, as you'd expect. With the page experience update algorithm coming to desktop next month, you now have a report you can use to see how well you are performing.
- Will Google Target Fluff Content In Search?
The other day I wrote about how Google said fluff content is hard for search engines to understand and thus rank. I explained how Google does rank content that is surrounded by a lot of fluff. But then I heard John Mueller of Google once again talk about content fluff and how you should not add fluff to your content.
- Google Maps Pins With Review Snippets
Google Maps, the map interface, is testing displaying review snippets, short selected reviews, directly under the name of the business or organization in the map interface under the pin. This was spotted by Allie Margeson who said on Twitter "seeing review snippets get some prominence directly on the map and I like it!"
- Google Business Profile Edit Large Overlay In Search Results
With Google's new effort to get business owners to manage their business listing in web search and not in the Google Business Profile manager, formerly Google My Business, Google is now using large overlays to tell businesses they can do so in search.
- Google: Do Not Use Commas, Brackets Or Non-Standard URL Encoding For Faceted Navigation
Google's John Mueller confirmed that the search company's 2014 guidance with faceted navigation remains true today - do not use non-standard URL encoding. That means do not use commas, brackets or other non-standard URL encoding in your URL structure.
- Empty Google Cafe
Two years into COVID the Google offices are still pretty empty, here is a recent photo from the main Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, from one of the cafes. It is pretty empty, you can see more ph
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's always a good practice to balance your sources of traffic. For affiliate bloggers, I'd recommend checking out https://t.co/v0Hpt72oIe and thinking about ways to improve your site overall. More is not bett, John Mueller on Twitter
- "On sale" organic in Google mobile serp. CC - @rustybrick 1/1 #onsale https://t.co/TjfUpcrLi1, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Bugs are always possible, but I don't see a lot of complaints around this... At least not yet :). Maybe it's from old crawl attempts? or perhaps the robots.txt was unreachable temporarily?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Let me just ask the obvious question; if you know this is unnecesary duplicate content, why are you publishing it? Understanding of quality is irrelevant, it just seems like a bad idea from the st, John Mueller on Twitter
- DMCA is a per-page process, so if you feel it applies, you'd need to do it on a per-page basis., John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm a fan of "less is more" when it comes to the number of sites. However, the overall effect of merging or splitting sites is always hard to estimate in advance., John Mueller on Twitter
- Please, please pleaseeee - only disavow links if you KNOW they're spammy and have been built unnaturally otherwise you'll do more harm than good. Conducting a traffic drop analysis and I checked their disavow file and found, Andy Chadwick on Twitter
- Report: Safari Bug Could Leak Some User Data, WebmasterWorld
- We’ll take a look. I know searching by headline is common for writers and yes, I’d expect this to show first for that. But it doesn’t reflect how most people might seek this content (and for how they might s, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
