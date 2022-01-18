Daily Search Forum Recap: January 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has released a new report to measure your page experience for desktop, and in a few weeks the desktop version of the page experience update will be live. Do you think Google will soon target "fluff" content in 2022? Google Maps is testing shows review snippets in the map interface, by the map pins. Google said you should still not use commas, brackets or other non standard encoding for URLs an faceted navigation. Google Business Profiles edits are being promoted with a new gigantic overlay in web search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Desktop Page Experience Report Now In Google Search Console

As promised, Google has released the desktop version of the page experience report in Google Search Console. The desktop version is pretty similar to the mobile version, as you'd expect. With the page experience update algorithm coming to desktop next month, you now have a report you can use to see how well you are performing.

As promised, Google has released the desktop version of the page experience report in Google Search Console. The desktop version is pretty similar to the mobile version, as you'd expect. With the page experience update algorithm coming to desktop next month, you now have a report you can use to see how well you are performing. Will Google Target Fluff Content In Search?

The other day I wrote about how Google said fluff content is hard for search engines to understand and thus rank. I explained how Google does rank content that is surrounded by a lot of fluff. But then I heard John Mueller of Google once again talk about content fluff and how you should not add fluff to your content.

The other day I wrote about how Google said fluff content is hard for search engines to understand and thus rank. I explained how Google does rank content that is surrounded by a lot of fluff. But then I heard John Mueller of Google once again talk about content fluff and how you should not add fluff to your content. Google Maps Pins With Review Snippets

Google Maps, the map interface, is testing displaying review snippets, short selected reviews, directly under the name of the business or organization in the map interface under the pin. This was spotted by Allie Margeson who said on Twitter "seeing review snippets get some prominence directly on the map and I like it!"

Google Maps, the map interface, is testing displaying review snippets, short selected reviews, directly under the name of the business or organization in the map interface under the pin. This was spotted by Allie Margeson who said on Twitter "seeing review snippets get some prominence directly on the map and I like it!" Google Business Profile Edit Large Overlay In Search Results

With Google's new effort to get business owners to manage their business listing in web search and not in the Google Business Profile manager, formerly Google My Business, Google is now using large overlays to tell businesses they can do so in search.

With Google's new effort to get business owners to manage their business listing in web search and not in the Google Business Profile manager, formerly Google My Business, Google is now using large overlays to tell businesses they can do so in search. Google: Do Not Use Commas, Brackets Or Non-Standard URL Encoding For Faceted Navigation

Google's John Mueller confirmed that the search company's 2014 guidance with faceted navigation remains true today - do not use non-standard URL encoding. That means do not use commas, brackets or other non-standard URL encoding in your URL structure.

Google's John Mueller confirmed that the search company's 2014 guidance with faceted navigation remains true today - do not use non-standard URL encoding. That means do not use commas, brackets or other non-standard URL encoding in your URL structure. Empty Google Cafe

Two years into COVID the Google offices are still pretty empty, here is a recent photo from the main Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, from one of the cafes. It is pretty empty, you can see more ph

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Top Practices to Promote Your Business Using PPC, PPC Hero

Other Search

Pinterest, the inspirational search engine, Kevin Indig

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.