Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app and it will soon come to AI Mode in Google Search. Google said Universal Commerce Protocol won't kill SEO. Google also said core updates don't impact if your favicon is showing up in Google Search. Google is testing a new AI Mode ad format for explore guides and articles. Google Trends launched a new Explore page with Gemini help.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Personal Intelligence In Gemini & Soon In Google Search AI Mode

Google is rolling out what it calls "Personal Intelligence" in the Gemini app and it will soon also come to Google Search within AI Mode. Google announced that Personal Intelligence in Gemini "connects Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search in a single tap." Google's John Mueller Says Universal Commerce Protocol Won't Kill SEO

Earlier this week, Google announced Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and it has a lot of the industry worried. Once SEO named Ramon Eijkemans said, "I hate to bring this, but SEOs: we're gonna be f$@*ed." John Mueller from Google responded on Bluesky and said, "I disagree." Google: Favicons In Search Not Impacted By Google Core Updates

While a number of Google Search features are impacted by Google's core update, favicons showing up or not is not one of them. Yes, your site can drop in the rankings, or not show up in Google Discover, or be removed from Top Stories and other features but favicons are not impacted by core updates. New Google AI Mode Ads: Explore Guides and Articles

We have seen ads in AI Mode before but there may be a new Google Ads format coming to AI Mode results, not the just the Direct Offer ads, but Explore guides and article ads. Google Trends Explore Page Adds Gemini

Google has added Gemini to the Google Trends Explore page to help you find new and fresh search terms. It will also compare those search terms automatically for you, all in a new design. This is rolling out now, but you might not see it just yet. A Google Experts Trophy

Google had some sort of event in the Brazil office for the Google Experts program and gave out these Google Experts trophies. The Google Product Experts program is an old program where volunteers can help Google, for free, answer support questions in the Google forums. In exchange, the experts get recognition and awards.

Feedback:

