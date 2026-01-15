Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app and it will soon come to AI Mode in Google Search. Google said Universal Commerce Protocol won't kill SEO. Google also said core updates don't impact if your favicon is showing up in Google Search. Google is testing a new AI Mode ad format for explore guides and articles. Google Trends launched a new Explore page with Gemini help.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Personal Intelligence In Gemini & Soon In Google Search AI Mode
Google is rolling out what it calls "Personal Intelligence" in the Gemini app and it will soon also come to Google Search within AI Mode. Google announced that Personal Intelligence in Gemini "connects Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search in a single tap."
Google's John Mueller Says Universal Commerce Protocol Won't Kill SEO
Earlier this week, Google announced Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) and it has a lot of the industry worried. Once SEO named Ramon Eijkemans said, "I hate to bring this, but SEOs: we're gonna be f$@*ed." John Mueller from Google responded on Bluesky and said, "I disagree."
Google: Favicons In Search Not Impacted By Google Core Updates
While a number of Google Search features are impacted by Google's core update, favicons showing up or not is not one of them. Yes, your site can drop in the rankings, or not show up in Google Discover, or be removed from Top Stories and other features but favicons are not impacted by core updates.
New Google AI Mode Ads: Explore Guides and Articles
We have seen ads in AI Mode before but there may be a new Google Ads format coming to AI Mode results, not the just the Direct Offer ads, but Explore guides and article ads.
Google Trends Explore Page Adds Gemini
Google has added Gemini to the Google Trends Explore page to help you find new and fresh search terms. It will also compare those search terms automatically for you, all in a new design. This is rolling out now, but you might not see it just yet.
A Google Experts Trophy
Google had some sort of event in the Brazil office for the Google Experts program and gave out these Google Experts trophies. The Google Product Experts program is an old program where volunteers can help Google, for free, answer support questions in the Google forums. In exchange, the experts get recognition and awards.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Data Transmission Control is showing in Google Ads, Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn
- Here are three things you may not know about Microsoft Advertising:, Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- I deleted over 60% of articles from a real estate website. The CMO was nervous for 3 weeks. Then clicks began to climb., Jes Scholz on Bluesky
- SNEAKY Google Ads update you'll probably want to turn off, Conor Crummey on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds new data transmission controls to Ads consent stack
- Google tests faster account setup using pre-built campaigns
- Google Trends adds Gemini to Explore page
- Personal Intelligence with Gemini connect your searches, email, photos, and YouTube history
- A quiet Google Ads setting could change your creative
- Why 2026 is the year the SEO silo breaks and cross-channel execution starts
- 10 keys to a successful PPC career in the AI age
- How to optimize content for AI search engines: A step-by-step guide
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Search Predictions for 2026, SISTRIX
- Can A.I. Generate New Ideas?, New York Times
- Google Public Sector Survey Shows AI Adoption in Government, Executive Gov
- Why Google, Amazon and OpenAI Are on a Collision Course Over AI Commerce, The Information
- Google fixes one of Gemini 3’s biggest annoyances, Android Police
- Google plans to make Chrome for Android an agentic browser with Gemini, Bleeping Computer
- The Future of AI Visibility is Automated, Dixon Jones on LinkedIn
- The Rise of Autonomous Blogs: Moving to Agentic SEO Pipelines, Technology Org
- The Rundown: Google has drawn its AI payment lines — and publishers’ leverage is narrow, Digiday
- What Marketers Get Wrong About ChatGPT: Lessons from Britney Muller, KP Playbook
Industry & Business
- Google Co-Founder Says They're Hiring More Employees Without College Degrees, Inc
- Google Engineer Cut-And-Pasted To Evade Security, Jury Told, Law360
- Google says US transmission system is biggest challenge for connecting data centers, Reuters
- OpenAI Forges Multibillion-Dollar Computing Partnership With Cerebras, Wall Street Journal
- App downloads declined again in 2025, but consumer spending soared to nearly $156B, TechCrunch
- Apple sits out AI arms race to play kingmaker between Google and OpenAI, Financial Times (Sub)
- Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are paying up for ‘enterprise’ access to Wikipedia, The Verge
- Vox Media Sues Google, Adding To Ad Tech Antitrust Suits, Law360
Links & Content Marketing
- How Influencer Marketing Can Drive a Full Funnel Content Strategy, TopRank
- Publishing Everything Is a Terrible Business Strategy, The Inference
Local & Maps
- AI is Quietly Taking Over Local SEO! No One’s Ready for This, Sterling Sky
- Everyone’s debating Waze vs Google Maps but there’s an alternative on the market with a game-changing feature, Super Car Blondie
- Google Maps Update Simplifies Menus And Adds Landmark-Based Navigation, Ubergizmo
SEO
- 10 SEO and Voice Over Similarities, Chris Butera Voiceovers
- 3 AI Developments Impacting eCommerce and SEO in 2026, Amsive
- 6 Best Google Search Console Alternatives & Competitors, SEOTesting
- Using Agent Mode to Identify Brand Opportunities, Blue Array SEO
- Your Website Ranks On Google But Prospects Hire Your Competitor Instead, Nikki Pilkington
- Latest Google core update shows pageviews can’t be the top metric, Digiday
Search Features
- How to use Canvas in AI Mode for travel planning on Google Search, Google Blog
- ChatGPT Translate is here to take on Google Translate, Android Authority
- Google now prioritising Youtube and X over publishers on Discover, Press Gazette
