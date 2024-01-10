Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2024

Jan 10, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says there is no perfect formula to ranking a web page in Google Search. Google Sitemaps pinging no longer works - it was deprecated. Google how-to rich results aren't showing up anymore. Bing Search tests chat button that reads chat with GPT-4, My Bing and a colorful Copilot logo in the search bar. Microsoft may extend the Bing Chat memory limit beyond 90 days. Google Search shows climate-friendly train alternatives below the flight results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th
    For the past several unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm updates that we covered, those were almost all reported over the weekend. Now I am seeing search ranking volatility in the middle of a work week. I am seeing signs of an unconfirmed update starting off Tuesday, January 9th and today, Wednesday, January 10th.
  • Google: No Such Thing As Perfect Formula For Ranking
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said that there is no such thing as a perfect formula for ranking a web page. Sullivan said this on X, saying, "There's no perfect formula to follow that must be used to rank highly in Google Search."
  • Google Search Highlights Climate-Friendly Train Alternatives Under Flight Results
    Google Search is now showing climate-friendly train alternatives under the flight search results box. So if you are looking for flights where you can take a train instead, Google will show you the train alternatives.
  • Microsoft May Extend Bing Chat's History Beyond 90 Days
    When Microsoft first launched its Bing Chat Personalized Answers, Microsoft said the history/memory would be based on 90 days of chat history. However, some chat users noticed it was going beyond the 90 days. In fact, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, said they plan to extend it beyond the 90 days.
  • Google How-To Rich Results Dropping Out Of Search Results Again
    A couple of days ago, we reported that the FAQ rich results dropped out of the search results again, and now we are seeing the how-to rich results drop out of the search results again. This happened around the same time as the FAQ rich results dropping.
  • Bing Search Menu Tests Chat Button That Says Chat w/GPT-4 & Copilot
    Bing Search has placed the "Chat" button in its top search menu since Bing Chat launched. But now Bing is testing expanding it to read "Chat w/GPT-4" and "Copilot." We know Microsoft is ultimately rebranding Bing Chat to Copilot, so that is expected but w/GPT-4 is not.
  • Google Sitemaps Ping Endpoints Officially No Longer Work
    Google has officially deprecated the Sitemaps ping endpoints. Now, when you try to access it, Google responds, "Sitemaps ping is deprecated," with a link to the post about it going away.
  • Google King's Cross Campus Close To Done
    Google King's Cross campus which we saw back in 2022 under construction is still being worked on but it is getting closer. Here is an updated photo from Daniel Waisberg, he posted this on X.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google New Years Update, Search Console Feature Requests, Google Groups Spam, Decay Of Search &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2024

Jan 10, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th

Jan 10, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: No Such Thing As Perfect Formula For Ranking

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Highlights Climate-Friendly Train Alternatives Under Flight Results

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft May Extend Bing Chat's History Beyond 90 Days

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.