Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says there is no perfect formula to ranking a web page in Google Search. Google Sitemaps pinging no longer works - it was deprecated. Google how-to rich results aren't showing up anymore. Bing Search tests chat button that reads chat with GPT-4, My Bing and a colorful Copilot logo in the search bar. Microsoft may extend the Bing Chat memory limit beyond 90 days. Google Search shows climate-friendly train alternatives below the flight results.

