Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says there is no perfect formula to ranking a web page in Google Search. Google Sitemaps pinging no longer works - it was deprecated. Google how-to rich results aren't showing up anymore. Bing Search tests chat button that reads chat with GPT-4, My Bing and a colorful Copilot logo in the search bar. Microsoft may extend the Bing Chat memory limit beyond 90 days. Google Search shows climate-friendly train alternatives below the flight results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th
For the past several unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm updates that we covered, those were almost all reported over the weekend. Now I am seeing search ranking volatility in the middle of a work week. I am seeing signs of an unconfirmed update starting off Tuesday, January 9th and today, Wednesday, January 10th.
-
Google: No Such Thing As Perfect Formula For Ranking
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said that there is no such thing as a perfect formula for ranking a web page. Sullivan said this on X, saying, "There's no perfect formula to follow that must be used to rank highly in Google Search."
-
Google Search Highlights Climate-Friendly Train Alternatives Under Flight Results
Google Search is now showing climate-friendly train alternatives under the flight search results box. So if you are looking for flights where you can take a train instead, Google will show you the train alternatives.
-
Microsoft May Extend Bing Chat's History Beyond 90 Days
When Microsoft first launched its Bing Chat Personalized Answers, Microsoft said the history/memory would be based on 90 days of chat history. However, some chat users noticed it was going beyond the 90 days. In fact, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, said they plan to extend it beyond the 90 days.
-
Google How-To Rich Results Dropping Out Of Search Results Again
A couple of days ago, we reported that the FAQ rich results dropped out of the search results again, and now we are seeing the how-to rich results drop out of the search results again. This happened around the same time as the FAQ rich results dropping.
-
Bing Search Menu Tests Chat Button That Says Chat w/GPT-4 & Copilot
Bing Search has placed the "Chat" button in its top search menu since Bing Chat launched. But now Bing is testing expanding it to read "Chat w/GPT-4" and "Copilot." We know Microsoft is ultimately rebranding Bing Chat to Copilot, so that is expected but w/GPT-4 is not.
-
Google Sitemaps Ping Endpoints Officially No Longer Work
Google has officially deprecated the Sitemaps ping endpoints. Now, when you try to access it, Google responds, "Sitemaps ping is deprecated," with a link to the post about it going away.
-
Google King's Cross Campus Close To Done
Google King's Cross campus which we saw back in 2022 under construction is still being worked on but it is getting closer. Here is an updated photo from Daniel Waisberg, he posted this on X.
