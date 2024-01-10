Microsoft May Extend Bing Chat's History Beyond 90 Days

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Bing Robot Watch

When Microsoft first launched its Bing Chat Personalized Answers, Microsoft said the history/memory would be based on 90 days of chat history. However, some chat users noticed it was going beyond the 90 days. In fact, Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, said they plan to extend it beyond the 90 days.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote on X "We keep those for 90 days currently and plan to expand."

A chat user wrote, "It seems that older conversations are no longer available. For example, I wanted to review a chat from December 1, but I could not find it. However, in August, I was able to access a chat from June. Is this a bug or a feature?"

Mikhail Parakhin responded, "so might be a technical issue. I forwarded to the team."

Here are those posts:

Do you want longer history?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google New Years Update, Search Console Feature Requests, Google Groups Spam, Decay Of Search &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th

Jan 10, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: No Such Thing As Perfect Formula For Ranking

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Highlights Climate-Friendly Train Alternatives Under Flight Results

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft May Extend Bing Chat's History Beyond 90 Days

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google How-To Rich Results Dropping Out Of Search Results Again

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google How-To Rich Results Dropping Out Of Search Results Again
Next Story: Google Search Highlights Climate-Friendly Train Alternatives Under Flight Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.