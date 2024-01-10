Google Search is now showing climate-friendly train alternatives under the flight search results box. So if you are looking for flights where you can take a train instead, Google will show you the train alternatives.

Max Vogel, a Senior Software Engineer at Google Travel Sustainability, posted about this on LinkedIn. He wrote, "Google Search now highlights climate-friendly train alternatives next to flight results. Putting green travel at people's fingertips was a real engineering challenge – big shout out to the Flights, Trains & Search teams. I'm super thrilled about this launch – imagine avoiding 85-99% of emissions with a single click."

That is a lot of emissions saving...

This works both in the United States and also in Europe and other regions.

Here are some examples:

NYC to Boston:

Amsterdam to Berlin:

This is smart of Google...

