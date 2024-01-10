A couple of days ago, we reported that the FAQ rich results dropped out of the search results again, and now we are seeing the how-to rich results drop out of the search results again. This happened around the same time as the FAQ rich results dropping.

Glenn Gabe noticed this and posted about it on X saying, "Not to be outdone by the removal of FAQ snippets, HowTo snippets have also disappeared again." Here is his screenshot:

SimilarWeb shows a huge drop off in the how-to rich results again:

In December we saw the how-to rich results return after dropping off in September. To be fair, Google did announce this would happen last August.

Here is Glenn's post:

Not to be outdone by the removal of FAQ snippets, HowTo snippets have also disappeared again. Looks like the test Google was running where it brought back FAQ and HowTo snippets has ended. Will they get released again? Only Google (and its user interaction signals team) knows.… pic.twitter.com/Z5TSv6QkaX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 9, 2024

