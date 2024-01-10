Google How-To Rich Results Dropping Out Of Search Results Again

Google Robot Parachute

A couple of days ago, we reported that the FAQ rich results dropped out of the search results again, and now we are seeing the how-to rich results drop out of the search results again. This happened around the same time as the FAQ rich results dropping.

Glenn Gabe noticed this and posted about it on X saying, "Not to be outdone by the removal of FAQ snippets, HowTo snippets have also disappeared again." Here is his screenshot:

Google How To Dropping

SimilarWeb shows a huge drop off in the how-to rich results again:

Google How To Drop Similarweb

In December we saw the how-to rich results return after dropping off in September. To be fair, Google did announce this would happen last August.

Here is Glenn's post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

