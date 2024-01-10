Bing Search has placed the "Chat" button in its top search menu since Bing Chat launched. But now Bing is testing expanding it to read "Chat w/GPT-4" and "Copilot." We know Microsoft is ultimately rebranding Bing Chat to Copilot, so that is expected but w/GPT-4 is not. Bing is also showing a tab for "My Bing" and a colorful Copilot tab.

Yea, saying "Chat" is not enough, Bing wants you to know it is Chat with GPT-4.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this screenshot on Mastodon:

Again, I only see this with the "Chat" wording.

This is the normal menu:

This is the test:

Here is the Copilot test, also from Frank:

Chat w/GPT-4 also spotted by Shameem:

Also, check out how it says "My Bing" and Frank noted:

Here is the colorful Copilot also spotted by Frank who posted this on Mastodon:

