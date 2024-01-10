Bing Search Menu Tests Chat Button That Says Chat w/GPT-4 & Copilot

Jan 10, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Robot Computer

Bing Search has placed the "Chat" button in its top search menu since Bing Chat launched. But now Bing is testing expanding it to read "Chat w/GPT-4" and "Copilot." We know Microsoft is ultimately rebranding Bing Chat to Copilot, so that is expected but w/GPT-4 is not. Bing is also showing a tab for "My Bing" and a colorful Copilot tab.

Yea, saying "Chat" is not enough, Bing wants you to know it is Chat with GPT-4.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this screenshot on Mastodon:

Bing Chat With Gpt4 Menu

Again, I only see this with the "Chat" wording.

This is the normal menu:

Bing Chat Icon

This is the test:

Bing Chat W Gpt4 Icon

Here is the Copilot test, also from Frank:

Copilot Bing Search Link

Chat w/GPT-4 also spotted by Shameem:

Also, check out how it says "My Bing" and Frank noted:

My Bing

Here is the colorful Copilot also spotted by Frank who posted this on Mastodon:

Colorful Copilot Logo

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

