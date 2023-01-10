Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says traffic is not a measure of search quality. Google Search has a "instances" search feature. Google says that performance max is not preferred over search campaigns. Google Maps has this new 360 aerial view. Most SEOs are not really using Google Analytics 4 yet.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Traffic Is Not A Measure Of Search Quality
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that traffic is not necessarily a quality measure. Basically, John is saying just because a certain number of pages do not get as much traffic as another set of pages, it does not mean those pages are higher or lower in quality in the eyes of Google Search.
- Google Ads: Performance Max Is Not Preferred Over Search
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, said on Twitter that performance max is not preferred over search ad campaigns. Ginny wrote on Twitter, "PMax isn't 'favored' over Search."
- Google Search Instances : For Recurring Events & Festivals
Google Search has a feature named "instances" that shows you when an event happened each year in history. So if you run an event annually, Google may show the instances of those events over time in Google Search.
- Poll: Most SEOs Not Using Google Analytics 4
Carrie Hill posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs, her followers, what the status of their GA4, Google Analytics 4 installs are. It seems like most SEOs, well, the 300 or so who responded, said they are just collecting data and not doing more with it.
- Google Maps 360 View For Popular Business Profiles
Google Maps can now show 360 views of the outside of some famous buildings and places. This gives some sort of aerial 360 view of the building in a video-like format in Google Maps.
- Google Nature Dublin Sign
Here is a video of one of the signs outside of the Google Dublin office (I think it is that office) which is made up of wood, tree stumps, a huge rock, branches, twigs, a tree and a swing chair.
Other Great Search Threads:
- How do you pick your #SEO tools? I am writing a guide for my students and I want to hear from other agency owners and freelancers., Myriam Jessier on Mastodon
- I suspect the current workaround is to use Merchant Center feeds., John Mueller on Mastodon
- yes! you can send an email to enp-cz@, Lizzi Sassman on Mastodon
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Local Service Ads are now available for dentists
- How to build a ‘helpful’ content strategy for 2023
- Microsoft, BigCommerce team up to launch new marketplace Ads and Listings
- Arbitrage in Google’s Local Services Ads: What you need to know
- How to create an awards page that adds authority to your website (plus 7 examples)
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 3 Google Analytics 4 features to make up for lost data, MarTech
- Marketing Attribution: Data Driven Models, Location3 Media
Industry & Business
- Google Wins Revival of Rejected Parental Search Filter Patent, Bloomberg
- Six OpenAI Rivals Google and Microsoft Are Watching, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- How Influencer Marketing Can Drive a Full Funnel Content Strategy, Online Marketing Blog
- Mastering the Art of Content Creation: Tips, Tricks, and Strategies, Level343
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps gets parking information with SpotHero integration, AppleInsider
- Introducing updates to some Connect boards, Local Guides Connect
Mobile & Voice
- 16 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Introduced the iPhone, MacRumors
- You can now control your Polestar 2 via Google Assistant devices, 9to5Google
SEO
- How To Do a JavaScript Audit for SEO, Sara Taher
- 6 Key Tips to Write Great Product Descriptions (With Examples), Ahrefs
- 6 Website Changes to Monitor for Enterprise SEO, seoClarity
- 7 on-page and technical SEO tips to boost traffic to your product pages, STAT Search Analytics
- AI and the Future of Digital Reputation, Five Blocks
- Back to basics: SEO concepts publishers should know, WTFSEO
- Helpful Blog Content For Local Businesses, Sterling Sky Inc
- Topical Mapping and Interlinking Relations, Schemantra
- Rising Stars of Local SEO 2023, BrightLocal
PPC
- 15 Call To Action Examples (and How to Write the Perfect CTA), Koozai
- eCPM vs. CPM: What’s the Difference?, PPC Expo
- SEO vs PPC: The Important Differences, Digital Journal
Other Search
- Google AI Introduces Muse: A Text-To-Image Generation/Editing Model via Masked Generative Transformers, MarkTechPost
- Microsoft’s new AI can simulate anyone’s voice with 3 seconds of audio, Ars Technica
