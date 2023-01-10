Daily Search Forum Recap: January 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says traffic is not a measure of search quality. Google Search has a "instances" search feature. Google says that performance max is not preferred over search campaigns. Google Maps has this new 360 aerial view. Most SEOs are not really using Google Analytics 4 yet.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Traffic Is Not A Measure Of Search Quality
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that traffic is not necessarily a quality measure. Basically, John is saying just because a certain number of pages do not get as much traffic as another set of pages, it does not mean those pages are higher or lower in quality in the eyes of Google Search.
  • Google Ads: Performance Max Is Not Preferred Over Search
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, said on Twitter that performance max is not preferred over search ad campaigns. Ginny wrote on Twitter, "PMax isn't 'favored' over Search."
  • Google Search Instances : For Recurring Events & Festivals
    Google Search has a feature named "instances" that shows you when an event happened each year in history. So if you run an event annually, Google may show the instances of those events over time in Google Search.
  • Poll: Most SEOs Not Using Google Analytics 4
    Carrie Hill posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs, her followers, what the status of their GA4, Google Analytics 4 installs are. It seems like most SEOs, well, the 300 or so who responded, said they are just collecting data and not doing more with it.
  • Google Maps 360 View For Popular Business Profiles
    Google Maps can now show 360 views of the outside of some famous buildings and places. This gives some sort of aerial 360 view of the building in a video-like format in Google Maps.
  • Google Nature Dublin Sign
    Here is a video of one of the signs outside of the Google Dublin office (I think it is that office) which is made up of wood, tree stumps, a huge rock, branches, twigs, a tree and a swing chair.

