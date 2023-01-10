Poll: Most SEOs Not Using Google Analytics 4

Carrie Hill posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs, her followers, what the status of their GA4, Google Analytics 4 installs are. It seems like most SEOs, well, the 300 or so who responded, said they are just collecting data and not doing more with it.

Carrie asked, "What's the Status of your GA4 Install?"

It seems like 52% are just collecting data in GA4, whereas only 26% are actually using the data collected in GA4. The rest, well, seems like they are not doing either. Here is the poll on Twitter, I tried to remove the "see results" from the poll:

Personally, I am collecting data here and most my properties and when I check UA3, I also try to check GA4 right after. But I normally try to use both on a daily basis.

As a reminder, Universal Analytics 3 is going away and you need to switch to something new, like GA4 by July 1st.

Forum discussion at Twitter.