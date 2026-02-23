Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search volatility may be starting to cool down a bit. Google Search Console's page indexing report is missing data. Google is sending out notifications for fake or incentivized reviews. Google Business Profiles can have AI generated service lists. Bing is testing new AI responses links and citations. Google says a spike in impressions doesn't cause problems with search. And Google won't use your sitemap file if it isn't convinced of new/important pages.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Beginning To Cool?
Some are wondering when the Google Search ranking volatility will begin to cool down a bit. While many of the tools continue to show heated volatility over the past weeks, some are starting to show signs of cooling.
-
Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Missing A Chunk Of Data
The Google Search Console page indexing report seems to be missing a chunk of data. The missing data is from December 15th and earlier, but we do have data from December 15th (14th) through today.
-
Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search
Google's John Mueller said a spike/increase in impressions within Google Search Console does not cause any specific problems within Google Search. There are a number of posts where some users are seeing a surge in impressions within Google Search Console but clicks and traffic have not changed.
-
Google Won't Use Sitemap Files If Its Not Convinced Of New/Important Content
Google's John Mueller said that if Google is not convinced that there are new and important content to index on your site, then it won't use the sitemap file on your site. Just because you have a sitemap file, it does not mean Google will index all the pages in that file.
-
Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services
We've seen Google use AI for local panel descriptions, menus and more. But now Google is also using AI to generate a list of services a local business offers.
-
Google Email: Fake Or Incentivised Reviews Found On Your Business Profile
Google is now (past few weeks?) sending out emails when it detects fake or incentivised reviews on your Google Business Profile. Google also says it has removed the fake or incentivised reviews that were identified.
-
Bing Tests New UI For AI Responses With New Links & References
Microsoft is testing a new user interface for the Bing Copilot AI responses. The new interface shows these link and references cards both inline and on the right.
-
More Photos Of The DeLorean & Hoverboard At Google
We have seen the DeLorean from the Back to the Future movie at the Google offices numerous times and covered it numerous times. But here is one with the hoverboard and many other photos.
