Daily Search Forum Recap: February 23, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search volatility may be starting to cool down a bit. Google Search Console's page indexing report is missing data. Google is sending out notifications for fake or incentivized reviews. Google Business Profiles can have AI generated service lists. Bing is testing new AI responses links and citations. Google says a spike in impressions doesn't cause problems with search. And Google won't use your sitemap file if it isn't convinced of new/important pages.

