Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2025

Jan 8, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's validate fix does not speed anything up. Google spoke about what it means to lose links fast. Google is testing local pack ads without stars. Google Ads now lets you pause, enable and remove conversion actions on some campaigns at the asset level. Google updated its ads help document on ad scheduling, causing a lot of confusion.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google On Losing Lots Of Links Fast: SEOs Often Overestimate Links
    What happens when you lose a lot of links really quickly, how might that impact your Google search rankings and SEO performance? Well, John Mueller of Google was asked that question and after much back and forth, he responded, "SEOs often overestimate links."
  • Google Tests Local Pack Ads Without Review Stars
    Google is testing showing local ads in the local pack without review stars. Normally you'd see review stars for the sponsored results in the local pack, but in some cases, Google is testing removing the reviews from the sponsored results in the local pack.
  • Google Search Console Validate Fix Does Not Expedite Fixes
    Using the "validate fix" button within Google Search Console to communicate to Google that you fixed an issue, does not signal to Google to expedite anything on its end. It just a reporting mechanism for you to track when Google recrawls the issue and for you to see if it was "fixed" according to Google or not but it does not speed anything up.
  • Google Ad Scheduling & Smart Bidding Campaigns Doc Update Confuses
    Google has updated one of its help documents to specifically say that ad scheduling isn't compatible campaigns that use Smart Bidding. The previous version of that page said, "Ad scheduling is not compatible with both Smart Shopping campaigns and App campaigns." This change to the help document is causing a lot of confusion but in all honesty, likely means nothing has changed.
  • Google Ads PMax Pause/Enable/Remove Conversion Actions On Asset Group Level
    Google Ads is testing allowing advertisers to pause, enable and/or remove conversion assets on the asset group level for Performance Max campaigns. Some advertisers are able to enable/pause/remove individual conversions within their Google Ads accounts.
  • Googlers Year End Bobble Head Gifts
    Google may have gifted some or many Googlers, Google employees, custom bobble head figurines of themselves. Here is one I found on Instagram where the Googler, who is based in the Chicago office, said, "I just received this at Google for end of year."

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 9, 2025

Jan 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Reddit Not Ranking As Well In Google Suddenly?

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Screenshot: Google Ads Negative Keywords In Performance Max

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:44 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Using Generative AI To Create Content For Links Against Spam Policies

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests A Darker Dark Mode

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Add To Menu Option

Jan 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google On Losing Lots Of Links Fast: SEOs Often Overestimate Links
Next Story: Google Grays Out Logo On National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.