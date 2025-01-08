Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's validate fix does not speed anything up. Google spoke about what it means to lose links fast. Google is testing local pack ads without stars. Google Ads now lets you pause, enable and remove conversion actions on some campaigns at the asset level. Google updated its ads help document on ad scheduling, causing a lot of confusion.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google On Losing Lots Of Links Fast: SEOs Often Overestimate Links

What happens when you lose a lot of links really quickly, how might that impact your Google search rankings and SEO performance? Well, John Mueller of Google was asked that question and after much back and forth, he responded, "SEOs often overestimate links."

Google is testing showing local ads in the local pack without review stars. Normally you'd see review stars for the sponsored results in the local pack, but in some cases, Google is testing removing the reviews from the sponsored results in the local pack.

Using the "validate fix" button within Google Search Console to communicate to Google that you fixed an issue, does not signal to Google to expedite anything on its end. It just a reporting mechanism for you to track when Google recrawls the issue and for you to see if it was "fixed" according to Google or not but it does not speed anything up.

Google has updated one of its help documents to specifically say that ad scheduling isn't compatible campaigns that use Smart Bidding. The previous version of that page said, "Ad scheduling is not compatible with both Smart Shopping campaigns and App campaigns." This change to the help document is causing a lot of confusion but in all honesty, likely means nothing has changed.

Google Ads is testing allowing advertisers to pause, enable and/or remove conversion assets on the asset group level for Performance Max campaigns. Some advertisers are able to enable/pause/remove individual conversions within their Google Ads accounts.

Google may have gifted some or many Googlers, Google employees, custom bobble head figurines of themselves. Here is one I found on Instagram where the Googler, who is based in the Chicago office, said, "I just received this at Google for end of year."

