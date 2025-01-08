Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console's validate fix does not speed anything up. Google spoke about what it means to lose links fast. Google is testing local pack ads without stars. Google Ads now lets you pause, enable and remove conversion actions on some campaigns at the asset level. Google updated its ads help document on ad scheduling, causing a lot of confusion.
Google On Losing Lots Of Links Fast: SEOs Often Overestimate Links
What happens when you lose a lot of links really quickly, how might that impact your Google search rankings and SEO performance? Well, John Mueller of Google was asked that question and after much back and forth, he responded, "SEOs often overestimate links."
Google Tests Local Pack Ads Without Review Stars
Google is testing showing local ads in the local pack without review stars. Normally you'd see review stars for the sponsored results in the local pack, but in some cases, Google is testing removing the reviews from the sponsored results in the local pack.
Google Search Console Validate Fix Does Not Expedite Fixes
Using the "validate fix" button within Google Search Console to communicate to Google that you fixed an issue, does not signal to Google to expedite anything on its end. It just a reporting mechanism for you to track when Google recrawls the issue and for you to see if it was "fixed" according to Google or not but it does not speed anything up.
Google Ad Scheduling & Smart Bidding Campaigns Doc Update Confuses
Google has updated one of its help documents to specifically say that ad scheduling isn't compatible campaigns that use Smart Bidding. The previous version of that page said, "Ad scheduling is not compatible with both Smart Shopping campaigns and App campaigns." This change to the help document is causing a lot of confusion but in all honesty, likely means nothing has changed.
Google Ads PMax Pause/Enable/Remove Conversion Actions On Asset Group Level
Google Ads is testing allowing advertisers to pause, enable and/or remove conversion assets on the asset group level for Performance Max campaigns. Some advertisers are able to enable/pause/remove individual conversions within their Google Ads accounts.
Googlers Year End Bobble Head Gifts
Google may have gifted some or many Googlers, Google employees, custom bobble head figurines of themselves. Here is one I found on Instagram where the Googler, who is based in the Chicago office, said, "I just received this at Google for end of year."
- Almost every paid expertise call that "experts" charge obscene amounts of money without divulging non-public details, like $1000/hr, is just a few Perplexity Pro mode queries. And you get to do infinite such queries at ~8000x c, Aravind Srinivas on X
- It's hard to say much without examples. I tend to look at the impression/position count & guess whether that's a broad ranking or a limited one (country, language, or other personalization / time-quirks). Search Console doesn't differentiat, John Mueller on Bluesky
- This is an interesting case study in how HCU sites continue to be limited in which SERP features they are eligible for - even when their site goes viral on mainstream, high-authority sites. Music Mayhem Magazine broke this story, Lily Ray on X
- Reddit introduces business analytics tools and AMA ads
- Google drops ad scheduling for Smart Bidding campaigns?
- Automated bidding in Google Ads: How to get the best results
- 2025 predictions for top B2B paid media channels
- Google Search Console performance report 24-hour view now can be exported
