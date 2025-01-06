Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may be a large Google local search ranking update going on right now, this is not confirmed by Google. Google says a blank screenshot in the Google Search Console URL Inspection tool isn't necessarily a bad thing. Google says core updates do not impact site names in the results. Google says URLs provide minimal additional signals for ranking. Google Discover is showing more sources in the feed.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
January 2025 Google Local Ranking Update (Unconfirmed)
There are reports of a major local search ranking change with Google Maps and Local Search results. The reports of this local search algorithm update started to funnel in over the weekend, with some saying they saw local listings rankings drastically change from its previous position.
-
Google: Core Updates Do Not Impact Site Name Changes
Google said that core updates should have no impact on a site name in the Google Search results being updated or changed. When asked, John Mueller of Google wrote, "That shouldn't be related to a core update."
-
Google: URLs Provide Minimal Additional Signals For Search Engines
The topic of URLs for SEO and ranking is one that has been around since search engines first existed and 25+ years later, it is still a popular topic. Google has said time and time again that keywords in URLs don't offer a significant ranking boost for SEO and ranking purposes and Google said it again in 2025.
-
Blank Screenshot In Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool May Be Fine
Did you ever run the Google Search Console URL inspection tool, and click on the view crawled page link, and then see a blank screenshot under the screenshot tab? It might not be an issue, says Gary Illyes of Google. As long as you see the HTML you want Google to see in the HTML tab, you are fine.
-
Google Discover Feed Showing More Sources For Stories Within Cards
Google is showing now sometimes showing more than one source for a story in the Google home page, Google Discover, feed. This can show up in a carousel format or a stacked format, just beneath the main story in your Discover feed.
-
Video: Google Art Gallery
Did you know that Google has its own art gallery? This is located in the Google office in Brazil and I have a video of someone walking up the stairs in that Google art studio.
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
