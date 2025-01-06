Google Discover Feed Showing More Sources For Stories Within Cards

Google is showing now sometimes showing more than one source for a story in the Google home page, Google Discover, feed. This can show up in a carousel format or a stacked format, just beneath the main story in your Discover feed.

This was first spotted by Glenn Gabe who posted some screenshots on X and wrote, "I noticed that each listing now has a small carousel of two articles each. You could see that in the past, but I saw it for every single listing yesterday. Just more inventory available for publishers, which is good."

Here is a screenshot that I was able to replicate of this:

Google Discover Feed Story Cards Carousel

Here is the stacked view of this:

Google Discover Feed Story Cards

Here is a GIF of the carousel in action:

Google Discover Feed Story Cards Carousel

This can be a good thing for publishers who don't always get into Google Discover. It gives them more opportunity for impressions and clicks by Google showing more sources for the same story.

Here is more from Glenn:

Forum discussion at X.

 

