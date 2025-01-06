Google is showing now sometimes showing more than one source for a story in the Google home page, Google Discover, feed. This can show up in a carousel format or a stacked format, just beneath the main story in your Discover feed.

This was first spotted by Glenn Gabe who posted some screenshots on X and wrote, "I noticed that each listing now has a small carousel of two articles each. You could see that in the past, but I saw it for every single listing yesterday. Just more inventory available for publishers, which is good."

Here is a screenshot that I was able to replicate of this:

Here is the stacked view of this:

Here is a GIF of the carousel in action:

This can be a good thing for publishers who don't always get into Google Discover. It gives them more opportunity for impressions and clicks by Google showing more sources for the same story.

Here is more from Glenn:

More Discover tweaks: In addition, I saw a double row layout for the cards available at the top of your Discover feed for the first time. Google has been putting more options for content up there, including Games, Air Quality, Stocks, Shopping, Sports, Updates from searches, TV… pic.twitter.com/7yntkQwG6x — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 3, 2025

Yep, lots of testing going on. I already see a change in the card layout from last night at the top of the feed (now one row versus two).



And are you seeing two articles below each listing in Discover (for all listings)? I saw the carousel last night for each listing in the… pic.twitter.com/64kvfcOnA6 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 3, 2025

Forum discussion at X.