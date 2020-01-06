Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2020

Jan 6, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • January 2020 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the first Google webmaster report of 2020, the January 2020 report is pretty packed. We had Google confirm in December that there was a local search update in November...
  • Google Reminds Us To Fix Internal Links That 404
    Google posted a response on the Google Webmaster Twitter account reminding us that when you get 404 error reports, you should make sure your internal links are not causing it. Meaning, make sure your internal links are not 404ing to a page that does not exist.
  • Medium Google Organic Traffic Takes A Beating
    It seems that Medium, the popular publishing platform, hasn't been doing too well in Google over the past couple of months - especially since December. And it seems like it is getting worse. Some are saying the site has 40% declines in organic visibility from Google search.
  • Google Mocks SEO Strategy To Update Stories With "2020" Titles & Headlines
    I see a lot of SEOs over the years push out new stories, repurposed, with a new headline for the new year. So this year you'd see articles on "how to optimize for Google BERT in 2020" whereas last year it would be "how to optimize for Google BERT in 2019." You get the point(s) from my sample. Well, John Mueller from Google mocked that strategy on Reddit.
  • Bing's Frederic Dubut: Keyword Research Practices Should Be Replaced By Intent Research
    At SMX the team did a short interview with Frederic Dubut, the PM of overall Bing's core search team, who said that he thinks SEOs need to move from keyword based research practices to intent research practices. He said with search engines focusing more on intent versus keywords, with the deployment of BERT and other machine learning techniques - that is an important area SEOs should focus on in 2020.
  • Vlog #34: A.J. Ghergich On Scaling An Agency, Not Chasing The Google Algorithm & Searcher Intentions
    A.J. Ghergich invited me to his office in St. Louis right by Busch Stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. He is an SEO guy but he is now doing a full service health and life sciences agency named Brado. A.J...
  • Google Outdoor / Indoor Picnic Area
    I found this photo of a picnic looking area at one of the Google offices, I think this is at the Google Hyderabad office. It has an outdoor looking area, that seems to be indoors but yet, again, outdo

