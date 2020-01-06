Google Outdoor / Indoor Picnic Area

I found this photo of a picnic looking area at one of the Google offices, I think this is at the Google Hyderabad office. It has an outdoor looking area, that seems to be indoors but yet, again, outdoors. It looks like a picnic area you'd find up where I live in New York but warmer because it is indoors.

I spotted this photo on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.