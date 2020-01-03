Daily Search Forum Recap: January 3, 2020

Jan 3, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google New Years Update, Video Text To Speech Spam, Google's Company Culture Failing?
    Happy new years everyone, but there may have been a Google search algorithm update on New Years, I doubt it...
  • Google Snippet Shows List Includes For Some List Based Content
    Brian Freiesleben posted a screen shot, that I can replicate on mobile, of Google adding to a snippet "list includes." Google is showing the listed items but titling those lists in the snippet with "list includes." This is not on desktop, but right now just on mobile.
  • Google: Fewer Page Types Is Easier
    Google's John Mueller was asked by a webmaster if he should remove the mobile alternative pages since the site is now responsive. John Mueller said yes, saying "Fewer page types make things easier, so if you can migrate away from m-dot that seems like a good idea to me."
  • Google: Put Voice Search Optimization Fad To Sleep Already
    Gary Illyes from Google posted on Twitter "It's a new year, maybe we can put the voice search optimization fad to sleep finally..." What does he mean by this? I don't think he means that voice searches aren't growing but rather that SEOs can optimize differently for voice search than what they normally do?
  • Google Company Culture Not Doing Well?
    There has been a string of articles in the past few weeks about Google not being the same company it use to be. The culture, the strive, the attitude and passion, the do no evil, seems to have somewhat gone out of the window. I don't have any inside information, but I found a former Googler Jonathan Rockway comment about it on Reddit and wanted to share it with you.
  • Google's Doogler Wall
    I found this random photo on Instagram from the Google London office. It shows that there is a wall of photos of Dooglers, Google dogs. I don't know why but someone put up photos of dogs from Google a

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Promotion Building

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Previous story: Search Buzz Video Recap: Google New Years Update, Video Text To Speech Spam, Google's Company Culture Failing?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus