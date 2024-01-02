Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Welcome to 2024 - we may have had an unconfirmed Google Search update over New Year's Eve. I also launched a new version of the Search Engine Roundtable after 13 years. A Wharton profession slammed search calling the decay of internet search. Microsoft launched its Copilot app on Android and iOS, it is the same as the Bing App. Don't create your Google Business Profile in a different language. Google's data highlighter tool works but there are caveats. Bing is testing a knowledge panel design that looks like Google. Google posted its New Year's Doodles. John Mueller was helping SEOs on New Year's as well.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.