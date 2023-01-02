Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I hope you all had a nice new year! The SEO skills you need in 2023, according to Google, are curiosity and persistence. Google said putting page numbers in the title tags of your pagination won't help. Google is testing a new knowledge panel feedback interface. Google's John Mueller was helping SEOs on New Year as well. And I have another vlog for you. Finally, I have the Google webmaster report ready for you all.

