Daily Search Forum Recap: January 2, 2023

I hope you all had a nice new year! The SEO skills you need in 2023, according to Google, are curiosity and persistence. Google said putting page numbers in the title tags of your pagination won't help. Google is testing a new knowledge panel feedback interface. Google's John Mueller was helping SEOs on New Year as well. And I have another vlog for you. Finally, I have the Google webmaster report ready for you all.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's John Mueller Said SEO Skills Needed For 2023 Are Curiosity & Persistence
Google's John Mueller was asked what SEO skills does one need in 2023. To which he replied, "curiosity and persistence" are needed.
- January 2023 Google Webmaster Report
Welcome to 2023, and with that, here is our Google webmaster report for 2023 - where we summarize the bigger Google SEO-related changes in the past month. The big items were the release of the December 2022 helpful content update and the December 2022 link spam update.
- John Mueller Of Google Helping SEOs On New Years 2023
John Mueller of Google was on the web, responding to SEO-related questions both on New Year's Eve and New Year. This has become expected from John, which might be unfair to him, but he has done this not just on Christmas but also every new years for the past 15 years or so.
- Google: Page Numbers In Titles Of Paginated Pages Does Not Help With SEO
Alan Kent from Google in the latest Google SEO office hours said that putting page numbers in your title tags for your paginated pages does not help much with SEO. He said, "including the page number in your information about a page will have little effect."
- Google Tests New Cleaner Knowledge Panel Feedback Interface
Google Knowledge Panels are fun and when they are wrong, you can submit feedback to Google directly in the search interface. But that interface is pretty ugly, or at least it was. Google seems to be testing a much cleaner and prettier interface for submitting knowledge panel feedback in Google Search.
- Vlog #204: Nicole Waddington On Working At A Digital Marketing Agency
Nicole Waddington is a digital marketing strategist at Cypress North. She started her career as an Intern at Cypress North and then was offered a full-time job at the agency. She spoke about her interest in marketing but found this job through her university and was eager to work for an...
- Wood Structure At Google Kirkland
Here is a photo from a few months back from the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle. You can see some wooden structure. I assume it was half built then. But I kind of like it as is. I hope Google left
Other Great Search Threads:
- The alt-attribute on images is used as a part of the page's content, John Mueller on Mastodon
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - January 2023, WebmasterWorld
- And now, the memes of #SEO in 2022 ... I hope you're doing well this year. Or, I hope this collection from last year peps you up a bit. Sorry if I missed your awesome memes, there's only so much I can coll, John Mueller on Twitter
- Happy New Year! Here’s to an exciting year ahead filled with new #GoogleDoodles, Google Doodles on Twitter
- Google Changes Appeals Process for Suspected Child Abuse Images, New York Times
- Google will pay $9.5 million to settle Washington DC AG's location-tracking lawsuit, Engadget
- Anton Shulke, Head of Influencer Marketing at Duda [Podcast], Wellspring Digital
- Google to pay $29.5 million to settle DC, Indiana lawsuits over location tracking, The Hill
- Waze’s new beta feature alerts users of dangerous, crash-prone roads, The Verge
- Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features, MacRumors
- Apple Adds iOS 16.2's Home App Upgrade to Internal List of Major Issues, MacRumors
- Farewell to 3G, The Verge
- A Beginner’s Guide to Online Reputation Management, Semrush
- New SISTRIX Features Ready for Your 2023 (with lots more to come!), SISTRIX
- Top News-SEO Trends and Predictions in 2023, NewzDash
- 5 Powerful ChatGPT Prompts for Technical SEO, Hallam
- ChatGPT for SEO: 20 Ways to Leverage ChatGPT in your SEO Activities, Aleyda Solis
- How to Do a Content Audit for SEO, Sara Taher
- 6 Google Ads Trends to Consider in Your 2023 Marketing Strategy, Tinuiti
- Hackers abuse Google Ads to spread malware in legit software, Bleeping Computer
- How To Create B2B Google Ad Campaigns That Convert, Search Engine Journal
