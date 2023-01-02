Google Tests New Cleaner Knowledge Panel Feedback Interface

Jan 2, 2023
Google Knowledge Panels are fun and when they are wrong, you can submit feedback to Google directly in the search interface. But that interface is pretty ugly, or at least it was. Google seems to be testing a much cleaner and prettier interface for submitting knowledge panel feedback in Google Search.

Spotted by @ian_tech_seo on Twitter, Google has this new sleek interface for submitting such feedback to Google:

click for full size

Compare this to the current old design, it is so much nicer:

click for full size

I cannot replicate this new interface yet, can you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

