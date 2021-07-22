Stan The Google Dinosaur With RTO Squad Hat

Over the past week or so, Stan, the Google dinosaur has been dressed up in this green hat that says RTO Squad. I am not sure what RTO squad is, I assume some internal Google team meeting but maybe radio telephone operator but I doubt it.

Anyway, there are numerous photos of Stan with this hat on, but this one is from Ernesto on Instagram who wrote "Nice to be back… but I feel very lonely. The office is very empty still."

I wish I knew what this means, the way they dressed up Stan.

Any ideas?

RTO = Return To Office? — Simon Hutchinson (@RPGPGM) July 22, 2021

Here is another view:

