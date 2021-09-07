Google UK Office Construction - One Million Square Feet

Google is building a new office space in the UK and Maggie Jones posted on Instagram a photo of its progress.

She wrote "the new head office for Google In the U.K. It's the same length as the Shard is high. It will have one million square feet spread through its 6 to 12 stories."

