Google NYC Catering Staff Back To Work?

Sep 8, 2021
Google NYC Catering Staff Back To Work

Here is a photo from Molly Hagerty, a catering attendant at Google NYC, who snapped a photo of, I think, her co-workers, on their first day back at Google for work. This was about a week ago.

She wrote on Instagram "WE’RE BACK #googlenyc #nyc"

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

