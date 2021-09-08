Google NYC Catering Staff Back To Work?

Here is a photo from Molly Hagerty, a catering attendant at Google NYC, who snapped a photo of, I think, her co-workers, on their first day back at Google for work. This was about a week ago.

She wrote on Instagram "WE’RE BACK #googlenyc #nyc"

